The best thing that came from the Detroit Tigers' 2026 campaign was the development of their future stars. With several players debuting this season, none took the cake more than American League Rookie of the Year winner Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle got to see his dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player come true by making the opening day roster with Detroit. Things only got better for the rookie, who signed an eight-year extension with the Tigers, making him one of the faces of the franchise for several years to come.

When McGonigle signed the contract extension, it came with award-based escalators that will impact the final three years of his contract (2032, 2033, 2034). Well, McGonigle won the Rookie of the Year Award, finished seventh in AL MVP voting, became an All-Star, and a Silver Slugger all in his first season.

McGonigle's Contract Raise

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run. Credit: Josh Boland-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Spotrac.com, here's how much money McGonigle earned from his award wins in 2026.

MVP 6th-10th place finish: $500,000

All-Star: $250,000

Silver Slugger: $250,000

That adds up to $1 million that will be added to the final three years of his contract, ultimately giving him a $3 million raise. When McGonigle signed the contract, it came with $150 million guaranteed; the award wins have raised that contract value to $153 million. The contract value maximum for the Tigers rookie is $160 million.

After signing his contract, McGonigle said the following:

"Since I’ve been drafted by the Tigers, the way I am, I’m loyal. I want to stick in one spot and help a team to win a World Series in any year during the time I'm there. We agreed it was fair for both of us, and I know it's the right move.”

This contract extension is already paying off for both parties: The Tigers have contractual control over one of the best young stars in the game, and McGonigle gets incentives for performing well as he develops into a more experienced player.

Below is how McGonigle's contract is laid out in terms of base salary for the following seasons of his contract extension.

2027: $1 million

2028: $7 million

2029: $16 million

2030: $21 million

2031: $22 million

2032: $24 million

2033: $24 million

2034: $24 million

While president of baseball operations Scott Harris intends to continue adding to the pitching side of the game, perhaps signing another contact-driven batter in free agency would be the boost to pair with a growing core of talented Tigers hitters to return to the postseason in 2027.