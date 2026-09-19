Hao-Yu Lee Made Taiwanese MLB History During Tigers’ Comeback

The Detroit Tigers appeared headed toward a lopsided loss after an early Hao-Yu Lee error helped the Chicago White Sox score six runs in the first inning.

Lee spent the remainder of Friday night helping the Tigers reverse that outcome.

The rookie collected four hits, drove in three runs and delivered a game-tying, two-run home run during Detroit’s five-run eighth inning. The Tigers completed their comeback with an 11-8 victory after trailing 8-2 through three innings.

Lee’s opposite-field shot also carried significance beyond the result. It was his 10th home run of the year, establishing a single-season Major League record for a Taiwanese player.

Lee Responded After Difficult First Inning

Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee committed a fielding error that extended Chicago’s opening inning and contributed to six unearned runs against Andrew Sears. The left-hander recorded only two outs before Detroit removed him from the game.

The mistake could have defined Lee’s night. Instead, he went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs while helping the Tigers score nine unanswered runs.

Detroit entered the eighth trailing 8-6 before Lee sent a pitch over the right-field wall for his game-tying homer. He turned toward the dugout during his trip around the bases and released the emotion that had built since the opening inning.

“I just blacked out,” Lee told MLB.com’s Jason Beck.

Dillon Dingler followed with the single that put the Tigers ahead. Riley Greene then supplied a two-run homer that completed the five-run inning and gave Detroit its final margin.

Lee’s ability to recover mattered almost as much as the production. Manager A.J. Hinch needed to learn how his younger players responded when mistakes placed the club in difficult situations, and Lee provided an emphatic answer.

Historic Homer Added to Lee’s Growing Value

Sep 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee’s 10th homer moved him past Yu Chang, who hit nine for Cleveland in 2021. MLB’s official year-by-year statistics confirmed Chang’s previous high, while United Daily News in Taiwan reported that Lee set a new national mark.

The record added another accomplishment to an encouraging rookie campaign. Lee had 78 hits and 45 RBIs through 296 at-bats, according to his official MLB profile.

Detroit also received the production from a player acquired for a short-term veteran. The Tigers obtained Lee from the Philadelphia Phillies for Michael Lorenzen at the 2023 trade deadline.

Lorenzen made only 11 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia before entering free agency. Lee required several years of development, but he reached the Majors at 23 and started games at second and third base.

That versatility will matter as Detroit attempts to organize a crowded young infield for 2027. Lee still must improve his consistency and avoid the defensive mistake that helped create Friday’s early deficit.

His response demonstrated why the organization continued giving him opportunities. Lee refused to allow one error to end his night, helped complete a remarkable comeback and produced a home run that carried historic significance in Taiwan.

The Tigers acquired Lee with the hope that he could eventually become part of their Major League core. His record-setting performance represented their strongest evidence yet that the Lorenzen trade could continue paying dividends for years.