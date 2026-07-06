Tigers Get Tough Reality Check Surrounding Tarik Skubal's Future in Detroit

The closer we get to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, the more it's becoming a reality that the Detroit Tigers are going to be looking to sell at the trade deadline on August 3. Heading into their series at home against the Athletics on Tuesday night, the Tigers need to jump at least seven teams to get into the final American League wild-card spot.

Sure, anything is possible with two-plus months of baseball after the break, but reality should be setting in that some tough trade deadline decisions are coming. The biggest decision is going to be surrounding the future of left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal in Detroit.

With no extension in place and no talks happening, it might be time for the front office to move the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) delivered the honest but tough truth.

MLB Insider Believes the Tigers Should Trade Tarik Skubal By the Deadline

Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden spoke about all of Detroit's injuries and if they can't get healthy by the end of the month, then trading Skubal is a route they should go down.

"I would trade Skubal and get the biggest return possible to set the team up for 2027 and beyond. I don’t think this is a championship-caliber team even if they were to defy all odds and make the playoffs this year,'' wrote Bowden.

Bowden isn't wrong. Trading Skubal, if he's not re-signing, is the move for Scott Harris and the rest of the decision-makers to make. There would be no shortage of suitors and as Bowden said, trade him for the best trade package you can get. There will be plenty to choose from if they make it known that Skubal is available.

Detroit has a rather doable schedule leading into the trade deadline. After three with the Athletics, they host the surging Philadelphia Phillies before the break. They open up in Southern California after the break with three against the Los Angeles Angels and then three in Chicago against the Cubs. A six-game homestand follows against the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles. Another West Coast trip follows, leading into the trade deadline.

A realist would say that things are not looking good for Detroit to get into the playoffs. As Bowden said, they are not a championship-caliber team if they even get there. Things haven't gone as planned this season in the Motor City and rather than losing Skubal for nothing in free agency, getting something in return is the move the front office should make.

That's just the reality of the situation for the long-term outlook of the organization.