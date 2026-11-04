The Prospect the Tigers Should Trade to Help the Major League Club in 2027

The Detroit Tigers should make Max Anderson a priority trade piece this offseason, provided the return strengthens their starting rotation beyond 2027.

That recommendation became more interesting after Anderson earned the 2026 minor league Gold Glove at second base. His latest accomplishment added another reason to believe he could contribute in the Majors.

The Tigers should recognize that value when considering how to improve the entire roster. Anderson could earn an opportunity in Detroit, but his combination of production and proximity to the Major Leagues also makes him a prospect worth discussing in a meaningful pitching deal.

A Strong Year Created a Tough Infield Decision

Detroit Tigers prospect Max Anderson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anderson finished his Triple-A campaign with a .302/.386/.477 slash line at Toledo. He hit 15 home runs in 108 games, giving Detroit a substantial body of work to evaluate.

At 24, he offered more immediate potential than a prospect several developmental steps away. His defensive award strengthened that résumé; it did not settle questions about how his range and overall game would translate against Major League competition.

The Tigers also have several young infielders whose opportunities overlap with Anderson’s.

Hao-Yu Lee has already gained experience at second and third base. Detroit should give him a sustained opportunity while addressing the defensive adjustments necessary for a larger role. Kevin McGonigle belongs in the everyday picture, while Colt Keith’s position and playing time remain important offseason decisions.

That competition does not make Anderson completely blocked. Gleyber Torres’ free agency created a potential opening at second base, and Anderson could win meaningful playing time there. His right-handed bat also gives the Tigers a reason to keep him.

Moving him would carry a real cost. Detroit would surrender an inexpensive player who could outperform its other internal options.

Nevertheless, the front office should consider whether one of those overlapping infield options could bring back something harder to supply internally: dependable starting pitching.

Detroit Should Demand a Lasting Pitching Upgrade

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and President of baseball operations Scott Harris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers took one step toward stabilizing their staff when they exercised Drew Anderson’s $10 million option for 2027. Keeping him preserved a pitcher capable of handling multiple assignments.

Detroit still should pursue another established starter. Its rotation options for 2027 include promising arms, but several face questions about health, workload, or their ability to sustain success over a full campaign.

A pitcher with a credible record of taking regular turns would reduce the pressure on that group. Team control beyond 2027 should be a priority because surrendering Anderson would mean giving up years of potential production.

That standard would rule out moving him for an ordinary depth arm or a short rental. The Tigers should also resist including him merely to make another contract easier to unload.

Anderson might need to be part of a larger package to acquire the right starter. His performance does not establish what another club would, and Detroit should evaluate the cost before proceeding.

If the offers fall short, keeping him and allowing him to compete would remain a useful outcome. There is no reason to force a trade simply because several players can handle similar positions.

But the Tigers should actively explore that exchange. Anderson’s strong year gave them a prospect with a credible path to helping another Major League lineup. Turning that value into a dependable, controllable starter could give Detroit a more balanced roster in 2027.