Tigers Set Lineup for Season Finale After Celebrating Justin Verlander

Saturday’s game was about celebrating a Detroit Tigers. Sunday’s game at Comerica Park is about rebooting for the future.

The Tigers (76-85) wrap up the regular season with a showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates (81-80) one day after celebrating the career of one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, Justin Verlander. It was a return home that didn’t go the way he hoped, as he only pitched in two games due to injuries. But he was able to pitch one final game at Comerica Park and be celebrated by a fan base that watched him grow up as a player.

On Sunday, he’ll watch from the dugout as the next generation of Tigers take over. Here's the lineup.

Tigers Lineup for Sept. 27

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CF Max Clark (L)

2B Hao-Yu Lee

3B Kevin McGonigle (L)

DH Riley Greene (L)

C Eduardo Valencia (L)

LF Brett Callahan (L)

1B Spencer Torkelson

RF Zack McKinstry (L)

SS John Peck

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

3:05 p.m. ET, Comerica Park

TV/Radio: Tigers — Detroit SportsNet; Pirates: SportsNet Pittsburgh. Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM; Pirates: Sports Radio 93.7 KDKA The Fan

Probable Pitchers

Tigers: RHP River Ryan (0-0, 0.00); Pirates: RHP Jared Jones (5-6, 3.87).

It’s not a surprise that three rookies are at the top of the order. Max Clark, Hao-Yu Lee and Kevin McGonigle are all part of the organization’s future. McGonigle has grown into one of the best young players in the game and should be a prime candidate to win the American League rookie of the year award. The last player to win ROY with the Tigers was Michael Fulmer in 2016. Verlander won the award with the Tigers in 2006.

It’s hard not to see a lineup next season with Clark in center field, McGonigle at either shortstop or third base and Lee at second base. All three have emerged as the right players to take this team into the future after it missed the postseason for the first time since 2023.

The starting pitcher also represents the future. River Ryan was part of the return the Tigers received for starting pitcher Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline. Detroit needs their part of that deal to work out. Ryan, who was nearly Major League ready with the Dodgers, is a big part of making that work. Detroit hopes he uses Sunday's start as a springboard for 2027.