Tigers' Waiver Claim Leads to Difficult Javier Báez Decision

The Detroit Tigers are riding high after a horrible month of May that was filled with injuries and more losses than the franchise would have wanted. As the Tigers head on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians, they'll have another new name on the 40-man roster, potentially joining them.

As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter) after the 11-0 game three victory over the Twins, Detroit has claimed outfielder James Outman from Minnesota. The former second runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year in 2023 hasn't had the most success in the year 2026.

To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Javier Baez was moved to the 60-day injured list. While this doesn't impact his timeline for return, it does show that Baez might be a little further out on returning to Major League Baseball than he had originally hoped for.

Baez has been sidelined since April 29 with a right ankle sprain. While he was trying his best to get back to 100%, the organization announced that Baez would be seeking additional opinions on his ankle, given that he hasn't been able to run full speed since the injury occurred.

Before hitting the injured list, Baez was hitting .256 with two home runs and six RBIs through 78 at-bats. His return timeline has still not been updated since the latest news on his recovery was revealed.

What Detroit Fans Should Know About James Outman

Minnesota Twins center fielder James Outman (30) celebrates hitting a single. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While his recent track record hasn't proven his strengths in baseball, Outman provides Detroit with more outfield depth should they need the help down the line. Outman has hit .156 at the plate this season with three RBIs, five walks, and 29 strikeouts at the MLB level.

Outman has played with both the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and the Twins, who designated him for assignment on June 6 to create a roster spot for the returning Royce Lewis.

Back in 2023, Outman hit 23 home runs for the Dodgers, as well as drove in 70 RBIs and hit .248 at the plate. Since 2023, Outman has been a negative WAR player and hasn't hit double-digit home runs since.

If the Tigers can help Outman figure out how to limit the swing and miss in his game, while tapping into his power again, he could be a stellar pick-up for Detroit. But that's wishful thinking, as he'll need to prove he's capable of doing so rather than just thinking optimistically.