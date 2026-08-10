Top Tigers' Prospect Inches Closer to the Big Leagues

Now that Detroit Tigers' top prospect Max Clark is making his mark on the big league club, a new future slugger looks to be on the horizon.

On Sunday, the Tigers announced that catcher / first base prospect Josue Briceño was being promoted to Triple-A Toledo, a nice reward for the 21-year-old Venezuelan amidst a red hot stretch at Double-A Erie coming off of wrist surgery.

Briceño currently ranks as Detroit's No. 4 prospect and MLB's 54th-ranked prospect. He sits behind Clark, who could graduate from the list if he sticks with the Tigers, as well as outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade, and shortstop prospect and 2024 first-round pick Bryce Rainier.

Tigers Fans Should Get Familiar with Josue Briceño

Detroit Tigers prospect Josue Briceño | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Briceño has been making a name for himself throughout Detroit's farm system long before arriving at the Triple-A level. He soared up prospect rankings back in 2024, when he won the Triple Crown in the Arizona Fall League by hitting .433 (including a 1.376 OPS) while crushing 10 home runs and 27 RBI in just 106 plate appearances.

After struggling to adjust offensively upon debuting at Double-A Erie in 2025, Briceño turned heads once again in Tigers' training camp this past spring, homering off of Skubal in live batting practice as a non-roster invite. However, he suffered a wrist injury that cut short his camp and required surgery to repair the extensor carpi ulnaris subsheath in his right wrist.

Following four months of surgery recovery and a rehab assignment with Lakeland of the Rookie League, Briceño returned to Double-A Erie on July 17 and has been raking ever since. He hit a grand slam as part of a three-hit day in just his second game back and has now slashed .297/.382/1.054 with eight home runs and 19 RBI over just 17 games prior to the promotion.

Briceño stands to fill a significant void behind the plate for the Toledo Mud Hens. Eduardo Valencia, Detroit's No. 14 prospect, was recently promoted to the big leagues. Meanwhile, catcher Tomás Nido was released by the club in late July. The 6'4", 200-pound slugger could also see opportunities at first base if Jace Jung gets recalled by the Tigers.

The positional versatility of Briceño could serve him well when it comes to a promotion to the majors. Detroit appears set at catcher for the foreseeable future, with 27-year-old Dillon Dingler entrenched as the starter and Valencia (26) poised to be a long-term backup option. If his bat proves too good to keep out of the lineup, however, he could be used at first base or as the designated hitter.

If Briceño continues to hit like he has in the aftermath of his wrist surgery, he will surely be making his way to Motown sooner rather than later.