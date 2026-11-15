Why Detroit Tigers Should Consider Adding Tyler Mahle to Starting Rotation

The Detroit Tigers had one of the most disappointing seasons in 2026 as they went in with realistic hopes of a World Series berth, only to become major sellers at the trade deadline.

To start the year, the Tigers had Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Justin Verlander all in the starting rotation, none of whom will likely be pitching for Detroit next time around, as both Skubal and Mize were dealt in August, and Verlander walked off the mound for the last time in his career.

So, to say the rotation is lacking in reinforcements right now would be the understatement of the year, as Troy Melton feels like the lone, consistent arm that the pitching staff has, as Framber Valdez was extremely hot and cold.

The Dodgers' 3-4-5 hitters were no problem for Tyler Mahle ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/1d7DDlWcXd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2026

Regardless of whether Valdez turns out to be their ace in 2027, they still don't have the depth that the team desperately needs, and first-time postseason performer Tyler Mahle is now a free agent and someone the front office should desperately pursue.

Mahle was traded to the Atlanta Braves, and even though he didn't have a good campaign with the San Francisco Giants, he posted a 1.99 ERA over his final 15 starts. Then, he was nearly perfect in the playoffs, making two starts, both quality.

The 32-year-old went seven innings against an explosive Philadelphia Phillies offense, allowing only one run. He followed that performance with six masterful innings against the reigning world champions; this guy can compete, which is exactly what Detroit needs.

Mahle Can’t Be the Only Acquistion This Winter

Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) pitches the ball against the Phillies. Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason is arguably one of the most important that the Tigers have faced in the last few years. They lost their ace, their No.2, and wasted some really impressive campaigns by the offense. That can't be the same fate in 2027.

It is also important to note that Jack Flaherty is now an unrestricted free agent, so another piece of the rotation is no longer there, at least for now. That means that even if Mahle joins the roster, he won't entirely fix their problem.

Another free agent that the Tigers should take a serious look at is Sonny Gray who might be an aging veteran but is coming off an 18-5 season with the Boston Red Sox while he posted a 2.72 ERA. Gray just turned 37 years old, but he clearly has a lot left in the tank.

Detroit was truly hard to watch in 2026, but they have a really strong core with their position players, and if they are aggressive in the coming months, then watching the postseason from their couches will not happen again.