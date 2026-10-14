Why This Could Be Most Important Offseason Yet for Tigers Front Office

The Detroit Tigers couldn't have been much more of a roller coaster in 2026. They entered the new year fueled by extra-inning elimination in the 2025 ALDS with realistic eyes on the World Series only to finish the year 10 games under .500.

For a couple of reasons, these coming months are going to be more important than ever for this organization, as they already wasted one of the best rookie campaigns that has ever been seen in the major leagues, as Kevin McGonigle was more than what anyone could have hoped for.

The Tigers were already trying to bounce back from defeat, but this time it is different. They traded away homegrown hero Tarik Skubal as well as Casey Mize. Gleyber Torres is likely headed to a new home, and the roster is flooded with too much talent to finish nearly last in the division.

This offseason can go one of two ways. The front office is aggressive and addresses every single weakness in the roster, or they do the opposite, completely wasting valuable years of McGonigle, Max Clark, Dillon Dingler, Troy Melton, etc.

There is no do-over with this one and a passive winter after the ALDS let down in 2025 should have been a huge wake up call.

Free Agents To Fit Their Needs

Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) pitches against the Mariners. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the front office has to do something about the bullpen, and that doesn't necessarily mean replacing everyone, but sliding them into different roles, as the team has never had someone as a true closer.

The bullpen ultimately blew 29 saves by the time the year came to a close, but overall, most kept runs off the board and limited the damage. It was just that there was nobody in the circle of trust to be used in high-leverage situations; that has to change.

If general manager Jeff Greenberg and the Tigers are willing to spend some money, which they should, then pursuing closer David Bednar would be in their very best interests as he logged 35 saves in 2026 and has a career postseason ERA of 1.00.

Then, there is veteran Steven Okert, who just wrapped up a 2.13 ERA season with the Houston Astros in 68 appearances and recorded 21 holds; he would be an excellent setup man.

There are whispers that Skubal has interest in returning to his Alma Mater, and if that is true and they somehow make a deal happen, that can absolutely not be the only signature inked on paper, as he cannot save this ballclub alone.

The roster needs multiple proven players to add to the pitching staff, while also replacing Torres. This winter is much more important than the last, and if next season goes anything like this one, many will be without a job the next time around.