Looking at Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle’s AL Rookie of the Year Competition

If there was one bright spot of the Detroit Tigers' devastating season, it was rookie Kevin McGonigle, who couldn't have done any better had manager AJ Hinch begged him to, as he solidified himself as the team's leadoff hitter.

McGonigle was excellent from the jump, which is why the front office bet big and signed him to an eight-year $150 million contract on April 15, barely two weeks into his first season in the big leagues, and he is earning every penny.

The just barely 22-year-old was a highlight reel for the Tigers' offense as he was one of two starters with an OPS over .800 while also leading the team in hits, drawn walks, and triples. While a player's sights are never set on individual accolades, it is hard not to imagine McGonigle won't earn a few next month.

McGonigle was already named as a finalist for the All-MLB Team alongside his teammates Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler, but everyone is talking about who is going to be named the AL Rookie of the Year, and it might just be him.

McGonigle's Offensive Rankings Among AL Qualified Rookies

Tigers Kevin McGonigle (7) singles in the second inning against the Guardians. Credit: David Richard-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody would expect any player to lead every single category, so it is hard to fathom that McGonigle is leading four amongst his fellow rookie competitors while sitting in the top five in five others.

.278 Batting Average: 3rd

.376 On-Base Percentage: 1st

.430 Slugging Percentage: 7th

.806 OPS: 4th

18 Home Runs: 4th/5th

72 RBI (4th)

168 Hits: 1st (+26 over 2nd)

28 Doubles: 4th

5 Triples: 1st

95 Drawn Walks: 1st

12 Stolen Bases: 4th

97 Runs Scored: 1st (+15 over 2nd)

Kevin McGonigle connects for his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/lJo6qkCQBu — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2026

Now, it seems likely that Munetaka Murakami (White Sox) will be getting some votes after launching 33 home runs while also driving in 92 runs. However, it is impossible to ignore two things: a .207 batting average and 196 strikeouts.

One thing that is interesting is that Murakami struck out 96 more times than McGonigle did in 2026, despite having 151 fewer at-bats than the Tigers' rookie. That is truly absurd.

Murakami was also able to draw walks, but he didn't show near the plate discipline that McGonigle did. That combined with the fact that McGonigle was just a more well-rounded hitter this season makes him have the edge over the White Sox slugger.

There were a lot of impressive rookies in 2026 in the AL, but none quite as elite as McGonigle. He was named as an All-Star this season, with a chance to join the All-MLB Team, while maybe adding the lucrative title of Rookie of the Year.