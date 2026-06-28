Why Tigers Optioned Enmanuel De Jesus after Strong Month in Majors

The Detroit Tigers practically telegraphed their plans for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.

The starter made his rehab start on Tuesday at Double-A Erie. Not long after, manager A.J. Hinch said that Flaherty would start on Sunday against Houston. The Tigers had a few days to think about who to send back to Triple-A Toledo.

The organization’s answer was Enmanuel De Jesus. On the surface, one could argue it was the wrong answer.

Enmanuel De Jesus’s Strong June

A beautiful moment for Venezuela 🇻🇪



For the final out of tonight's game, Venezuelan broadcaster @ByCarlosGuillen was on the call to cap off an all-Venezuelan pitching performance from Keider Montero & Enmanuel De Jesus pic.twitter.com/JZsNEBcm3t — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 27, 2026

For a bullpen that has been spotty most of the season, it seems odd to send one of its best left-handed arms of late back to the minor leagues. He pitched six games in June, including a four-inning stretch on June 2 that led to a save. He wasn’t involved in a decision, but he tossed 10.1 innings and didn’t allow a run, earned or unearned. He struck out 10 and walked two as batters hit .065 against him. He gave up two hits the entire month.

Go back a bit further and one sees that the left-hander didn’t allow a run in his final two appearances of May. Dating back to May 21 against Cleveland, De Jesus had not allowed a run in his last 13 innings. He only gave up three hits.

So, what on earth is going on here? His numbers are serviceable for the season. he’s 2-0 with a 3.98 ERA in 22 games with 31 strikeouts and 13 walks in 31.2 innings. But since May 21 he’s been, well, unhittable. The Tigers need more of that.

There are two other left-handed relievers in the bullpen. One is Drew Sommers. One could argue that he’s hotter. The second-year pro is scoreless in seven innings and 11 appearances this season. He’s struck out 10, walked three and batters are hitting .167 against him. He has options remaining, but he is just as valuable right now.

The other is Tyler Holton, a workhorse who has a 1-4 record and a 3.29 ERA after 36 games, including two starts. He’s also been nails the last seven games, as he has no ERA with eight strikeouts and one walk in 9.2 innings.

Most bullpens carry two left-handed relievers. It’s not that De Jesus wasn’t worth carrying. It’s likely the matchups the Tigers anticipated facing the next week or two likely only required two left-handed relievers. If that was the need, then Detroit had to option one.

De Jesus being optioned wasn’t his fault. It wasn’t about performance. It was about numbers and about two pitchers with performances as good as him. Chances are when the next bullpen injury comes around, De Jesus will return.