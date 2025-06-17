Byron Buxton (elbow) back in Twins' lineup to begin Reds series
After departing from Saturday's game with a left elbow contusion and sitting out on Sunday, Twins star Byron Buxton is back in the lineup for Tuesday night's series opener in Cincinnati. He's hitting leadoff and playing center field.
Buxton has been the Twins' best player this season. He's hitting .273 with 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and an .840 OPS across 54 games, while also playing elite defense in center. He's been even better against left-handed pitching, hitting .306 with a .937 OPS in 42 plate appearances. The Reds are starting lefty Andrew Abbott on Tuesday and will start another LHP on Wednesday.
Here's the Twins' full Tuesday night lineup, with Matt Wallner — who was 0 for 12 in the Houston series this weekend — taking a seat against a lefty. Kody Clemens also sits, and Jonah Bride (who has a dreadful .421 OPS this season) gets another start at third base with Royce Lewis back on the IL.
- Byron Buxton CF
- Ryan Jeffers C
- Will Castro RF
- Carlos Correa SS
- Ty France 1B
- Brooks Lee 2B
- Trevor Larnach DH
- Harrison Bader LF
- Jonah Bride 3B
This is a big series for the 36-35 Twins, who have lost eight of their last 10 games to fall out of a playoff spot for the first time in over a month. The opponent is a solid one in the 37-35 Reds, who are fighting for a wild card spot in the NL.
Cincinnati's lineup is led by 23-year-old star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who has homered in four consecutive games coming into this series. He's one of two players this season (Pete Crow-Armstrong) with at least 15 home runs, 20 steals, 50 runs scored, and 50 RBI. Reds CF T.J. Friedl is the team's other top hitter this year.
Abbott, Cincinnati's Tuesday starter, has a sparkling 1.87 ERA in 11 starts. Here's a full look at the projected pitching matchups this week at Great American Ball Park:
- Tuesday (6:10 p.m. CT): RHP David Festa (4.76 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Abbott (1.87)
- Wednesday (6:10 p.m. CT): RHP Bailey Ober (4.40) vs. LHP Nick Lodolo (3.76)
- Thursday (11:40 a.m. CT): RHP Chris Paddack (4.30) vs. RHP Nick Martinez (3.92)