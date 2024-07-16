Every player the Twins selected in the 2024 MLB Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft has concluded, with the Minnesota Twins selecting 22 players across three days and 20 rounds. From 21st overall pick Kaelen Culpepper to the big-league longshots at the bottom of Day 3, here's a look at every player the organization added during this year's draft.
Day 1 picks
* Round 1, Pick 21: Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State
* Round 1, Pick 33: Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana Lafayette (compensatory pick)
* Round 2, Pick 60: Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee
* Competitive Balance Round B, Pick 69: Dasan Hill, P, Grapevine HS (TX)
Read more on Culpepper here. Read more on DeBarge, Amick, and Hill here.
Takeaway: It was interesting to see the Twins draft three college infielders with their first three picks, considering they're loaded on the infield at the MLB level and also have several promising prospects who play there. Then again, the draft is simply about identifying quality prospects. Players get hurt, players can be moved around to other positions, and players can be traded (perhaps for pitching). Culepper, DeBarge, and Amick all have plenty of upside.
Day 2 picks
* Round 3, Pick 96: Khadim Diaw, C, Loyola Marymount
* Round 4, Pick 126: Jaime Ferrer, OF, Florida State
* Round 5, Pick 159: Caden Kendle, OF, UC Irvine
* Round 6, Pick 188: Derek Bender, C, Coastal Carolina
* Round 7, Pick 218: Eli Jones, P, South Carolina
* Round 8, Pick 248: Jakob Hall, P, Oral Roberts
* Round 9, Pick 278: Jason Doktorczyk, P, Nevada
* Round 10, Pick 308: Peyton Carr, 3B, High Point
Read more on the Twins' Day 2 picks here.
Takeaway: The Twins added some catcher and outfield depth here before selecting a few pitchers in a row. Judging by this clip, Bender could become a fan favorite if he's able to rise up the system.
Day 3 picks
* Round 11, Pick 338: Michael Carpenter, P, Madison College
* Round 12, Pick 368: Christian Becerra, P, California
* Round 13, Pick 398: Xavier Kolhosser, P, St Johns
* Round 14, Pick 428: Jacob Kisting, P, Bradley
* Round 15, Pick 458: Cole Peschl, P, Campbell
* Round 16, Pick 488: Aidan Haugh, P, UNC
* Round 17, Pick 518: Jay Thomason, 3B, Air Force
* Round 18, Pick 548: Michael Ross, P, Samford
* Round 19, Pick 578: Logan Whitaker, P, NC State
* Round 20, Pick 608: Merit Jones, P, Utah
Read more on the Twins' Day 3 picks here.
Takeaway: The Twins used nine of their ten Day 3 selections on college pitchers, which makes sense. You might as well take a bunch of chances on finding an arm who can emerge. Carpenter is an intriguing prospect who dominated at the JUCO level. Interestingly, 69th overall pick Dasan Hill was the only true high school prospect who the Twins selected among their 22 picks.