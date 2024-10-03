Five free agents the Twins should consider this offseason
The Minnesota Twins have already started making changes, parting ways with four assistant coaches, just days after a disappointing season came to an end with a catastrophic collapse.
But that’s only the beginning of what’s likely to be more major changes within the organization this offseason. It's clear a new approach is needed as the moves made last season didn't work. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has said he could do more as the team's manager, and the play on the field down the stretch of the year simply wasn't good enough.
Baldelli said he plans to make changes in his approach this offseason, but there's certainly changes that need to be made on the roster, too. Very little is set in stone for the Twins after the disappointment of the 2024 season.
“I’m not calling individual players out, but we have very few spots on our team that are firm,” Baldelli said before the final game of the season on Sunday. “Our opportunities are going to have to be earned. I think that should be obvious to everyone, but I don’t think there’s any harm in saying it. That’s the way that it’s going to be, and the guys will have to go out there and earn their place. Guys will show us who’s out there and ready to play winning baseball.”
With very few positions firm, it’s worth exploring some of the options for the Twins to add to the roster in free agency. As is the case in most offseasons, the Twins aren’t likely to be big spenders, but they don't plan to reduce payroll, either, and there are a number of needs on the roster, particularly in the bullpen, and there are players avaible who can help the team.
Here are five free agents the Twins should consider this offseason:
Gleyber Torres
Torres will be the top free agent second baseman on the market after another solid year for the New York Yankees. While the Yankees don't often let top talent go, they will also have to contend with Juan Soto hitting free agency this offseason.
Torres, 27, slashed .257/.387/.709 for the Yankees this year with 26 doubles, 15 homers and 63 RBIs. He was the everyday second baseman, playing 154 games, and provided consistent production to the lineup throughout the year.
The Twins aren't exactly desperate for a new second baseman, but of the players that rotated at the position last year, none were a consistent force in the lineup. The Twins even tried Royce Lewis to get experience at second late in the year, which would potentially indicate they'd like to get a more consistent bat in the lineup. Torres would fit that bill, but he'd also come with a heftier price tag, having made $14.2 million this season. And the Twins do have other options in young guys Edouard Julien and Brooks Lee, utility Willi Castro and potentially Kyle Farmer, who has a mutual option for next season.
Nick Pivetta
The Twins' starting rotation was thrown off from the outset with Anthony DeSclafani never pitching an inning. Injuries to Chris Paddack and Joe Ryan had the Twins featuring three rookies in the starting rotation by the end of the season.
While several top arms are on the market, it's not likely the Twins will pursue a top starter in free agency. But the Twins certainly could use an additional starter, even if one of the rookies is ready for a full-time role after this year's experience.
Pivetta, 31, was a solid piece of the Red Sox's rotation last season, posting a 4.14 earned-run average across 145 2/3 innings in 27 appearances — 26 starts. He fanned 172, and has a solid 4.76 ERA across his eight-year career.
Kendall Graveman
The bullpen will certainly need to be addressed this offseason, and Graveman seems to be the type of low-risk, high-reward moves the Twins like to make. Graveman's 2024 season wasn't what he was hoping for as he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in the spring before seeing any action for the Houston Astros.
But Graveman, 33, has nine years of productive experience in which he's posted a 3.95 ERA and fanned 494 across 652 innings. Perhaps Graveman, who nearly returned for the Astros at the end of the year, could return to form with the Twins.
Tommy Kahnle
Kahnle, 35, is another arm who could help bolster the Twins bullpen. The right-handed had a stellar year for the Yankees, logging a 2.11 ERA, the best of his career, and fanning 46 across 42 2/3 innings in 50 appearances.
He's projected to get slightly more than $11 million over two years.
Brent Suter
The Twins didn't have a reliable left-handed reliever last season. Steven Okert was eventually designated, Caleb Thielbar had ups and downs and likely isn't back next season and Kody Funderburk was up and down from Triple-A.
Suter, 35, could be that reliable left-hander in the bullpen, though it will depend whether the Cincinnati Reds pick up his $3.5 million team option for 2025. If he does hit the open market, the Twins could certainly benefit from a lefty reliever who posted a 3.15 ERA and fanned 50 across 65 2/3 innings in 47 appearances last season.