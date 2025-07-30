Minnesota Twins trade rumors tracker: Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, more
It's the final day before MLB trade deadline day, and unsurprisingly, Minnesota Twins rumors are flying.
The Twins have already made one trade, sending rental starter Chris Paddack to the Tigers on Monday. They're expected to make multiple other deals and could potentially be one of the headliners of this deadline period, which will wrap up at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday.
It feels like a certainty that the Twins will trade at least a couple more of their pending free agents — a group that includes Will Castro, Harrison Bader, Danny Coulombe, Ty France, and Christian Vazquez. What could really shake up the league and bring major returns to Minnesota would be if the Twins decide to move a team-controlled player like Joe Ryan, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, or Brock Stewart. Every indication is that they'd need to be blown away by an offer to do so.
And on Wednesday, a major possible curveball entered the mix; reports indicate that the Astros are interested in a reunion with shortstop Carlos Correa, who would have to waive his no-trade clause.
Below, we're tracking all of the rumors and reports to emerge on Wednesday.
12:05 p.m. — Twins, Astros "far apart" in Correa talks
It'll be fascinating to see if the Twins and Astros can find a common ground on a potential Correa trade. Undoubtedly, one topic in those discussions is how much of Correa's contract the Twins would eat in a deal. He's out of their lineup on Wednesday, though not for trade-related reasons.
11:39 a.m. — Duran market "heating up"
The Twins reportedly have a very high asking price for Duran, their outstanding closer. And with Emmanuel Clase no longer a trade option due to his involvement in a potential gambling scandal, Duran may well be the best reliever available. Will a team pay the Twins' price?
Duran drew plenty of social media attention when he hugged his bullpen catcher on Tuesday night, but that was an intentional troll job from those two.