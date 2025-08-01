Ranking every player/prospect the Twins got back in their fire sale
As this year's trade deadline approached, it became obvious that the Twins were going to ship off some pieces, including several pending free agents who could leave for nothing in the winter. But no one expected the epic, shocking extent of the fire sale that took place over a 24-hour span from Wednesday to Thursday.
The Twins traded 10 of the 26 players on their major-league roster, including each of their top five relievers. They moved five pending free agents, as anticipated, but also five players with multiple years of team control, including clubhouse leader Carlos Correa and four standout bullpen arms who could've been around for a while. It was a stunning deadline day for president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and the organization.
Much can be discussed about how the Twins got to this point (suffice it to say the Pohlad family deserves plenty of the blame), if their all-out sale strategy was the correct one, or if they got enough value back in their nine trades. But when you trade ten players, you're inevitably going to get something back. And the Twins certainly added some intriguing young talent to their organization this week — players who they believe will help them get back to competing at a high level, perhaps as soon as in 2026.
Let's go through and rank every player the Twins acquired in this week's deals.
1. C Eduardo Tait (18 years old)
Acquired in: Jhoan Duran trade (PHI)
Tait, who is listed by MLB.com as the 56th-best prospect in baseball, was the second-best prospect traded at this year's deadline, behind only shorstop Leo De Vries (who went from the Padres to Athletics in the Mason Miller trade). He was the Phillies' No. 4 prospect, and he slots into that same spot in the Twins' system, right behind Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Luke Keaschall.
Tait is a lefty-hitting catcher who turns 19 this month. He had already reached High-A in the Phillies' system at 18 years old, which is rare, and he'll join the Twins' High-A team in Cedar Rapids. In 82 games this season, mostly at Low-A, Tait has hit .255 with 11 homers and a .753 OPS. He's got real pop from the left side and can hit the ball with power to all fields. Defensively, he's made big strides behind the plate and has a cannon of an arm. If all goes well, he'll be the Twins' catcher of the future.
2. LHP Kendry Rojas (22)
Acquired in: Louis Varland and Ty France trade (TOR)
Rojas is a rising pitching prospect with a chance to be in the rotation mix for the Twins in 2026. He just made his Triple-A debut shortly before this trade, so he should wind up in St. Paul for the rest of this season. The first AAA start didn't go well for Rojas, but he had a 3.86 ERA with 30 strikeouts and only two walks in Double-A prior to that. Rojas has a quality fastball and a very good slider, as well as a changeup. He's dealt with some injuries and has never thrown more than the 84 innings he posted in 2023, but he has big-time upside.
3. RHP Mick Abel (23)
Acquired in: Jhoan Duran trade (PHI)
MLB.com slots Abel in as the Twins' No. 6 prospect, one spot ahead of Rojas at No. 7. For this list, I swapped that order due to Rojas being more than a year younger, but it could go either way. Abel was a first-round pick out of high school in 2020 who worked his way up through the Philadelphia system, reaching the big leagues earlier this year. He had a 5.04 ERA across six starts, but his upside was on full display when he struck out nine over six scoreless innings in his debut. Abel, who has a 2.31 ERA in Triple-A this year, is a 6'5" righty with as many as five total pitches. He could be a No. 2 or 3 starter in the big leagues if the Twins can maximize his potential.
4. RHP Taj Bradley (24)
Acquired in: Griffin Jax trade (TBR)
Bradley is no longer a prospect, having thrown 354 MLB innings since debuting at just 22 years old in 2023. But he's young enough that he still possesses a very high ceiling despite poor results in the big leagues thus far, which is why the Twins traded an elite reliever for him in a 1-for-1 swap. Bradley has a career 4.70 ERA, with 378 strikeouts and 130 walks. He's shown major flashes, but he hadn't been able to put it all together consistently with the Rays. Bradley pairs an upper-90s fastball with a cutter, splitter, and curveball. Like Abel, he has real mid-rotation upside, with the potential to be transformed into a high-leverage reliever if he flounders as a starter.
5. OF James Outman (28)
Acquired in: Brock Stewart trade (LAD)
Outman is an interesting 1-for-1 addition for the Twins in the Stewart trade. He finished third in NL rookie of the year voting in 2023, when he hit 23 homers, stole 16 bases, and had a .790 OPS for the Dodgers. Since then, he's struggled mightily in minimal big-league action. Outman has absolutely raked in the minors for several years; he's got 20 homers, 14 steals, and a .970 OPS in the hitter-friendly PCL this year. Strikeouts are an issue, but Outman brings an intriguing combination of power, speed, and outfield defense. He has way more upside than someone like DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and should get plenty of opportunities with the Twins down the stretch of this season.
6. OF Alan Roden (25)
Acquired in: Louis Varland and Ty France trade (TOR)
Roden is another lefty-hitting outfielder who has already reached the big leagues. He struggled in his first 43 games with Toronto this season, but so do many players in their first taste of MLB action. Roden has hit .331 with a .918 OPS in Triple-A this season, after hitting .293 and .865 (with 16 homers and 14 steals) across two levels last year. It's unclear how he fits into the mix with the Twins, who have a glut of lefty-hitting outfielders, but Roden could be a solid platoon bat (or perhaps more).
7. RHP Ryan Gallagher (22)
Acquired in: Willi Castro trade (CHC)
Gallagher was the Cubs' No. 8 prospect, but he slots in at No. 16 in a deeper Twins farm system. A sixth-round pick last year, he's got a 3.43 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 84 innings this season between High-A and Double-A. He has the makings of a solid back-end starter in the future.
8. OF Hendry Mendez (21)
Acquired in: Harrison Bader trade (PHI)
Mendez slots in as the Twins' No. 20 prospect, per MLB.com. Another lefty-hitting outfielder, he's had a nice season for the Phillies' Double-A affiliate, hitting .290 with eight homers, six steals, and an .808 OPS. Over the last two years, he has 92 walks and 96 strikeouts. His biggest issue is a high ground ball rate that limits his power. Mendez, like Gallagher, is a solid prospect to get for a rental like Bader.
9. C Enrique Jimenez (19)
Acquired in: Chris Paddack trade (DET)
It feels like a long time ago that the Twins kicked off this stretch of deals by moving Paddack, but it was only Monday. Jimenez cracks Minnesota's top 30 prospects list at No. 24, adding another developmental catcher option to an organization that was low on catcher depth after Jair Camargo and Diego Cartaya flamed out. Jimenez, a switch hitter with a .771 OPS this season, is now with Low-A Fort Myers.
10. LHP Garrett Horn (22)
Acquired in: Danny Coulombe trade (TEX)
Horn is another sixth-round pick from last year's draft. Across two levels this season, he has a 2.92 ERA with 34 strikeouts and six walks in 24.2 innings. He might project best as a future lefty reliever (like the guy he was traded for).
11. RHP Geremy Villoria (16)
Acquired in: Harrison Bader trade (PHI)
A true lottery ticket, Villoria is a recent international signee who was thrown into the Bader trade. He turns 17 this month and has struck out 19 in his first 14 innings at the Dominican Summer League.
12. RHP Sam Armstrong (24)
Acquired in: Willi Castro trade (CHC)
A 13th-round pick in 2023, Armstrong is a 24-year-old with a 4.62 ERA in Double-A this year. He had a 2.87 ERA across two levels last year, but he isn't a high-strikeout arm or much of a real prospect.
13. LHP Matt Mikulski (26)
Acquired in: Carlos Correa trade (HOU)
A former second-round pick whose career has flamed out, Mikulski was included in the Correa trade simply because the Twins technically had to get something in return. But make no mistake, that trade was a full salary dump that was about getting out of (most of) Correa's contract. Mikulski has a career 6.46 ERA in the minors and was released earlier this year by the Giants, who drafted him in 2021. He'll now be able to tell his grandkids he was traded straight-up for Carlos Correa, though.