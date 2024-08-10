Terry Ryan, Rick Stelmaszek enshrined in Twins Hall of Fame
The Twins honored Terry Ryan and Rick Stelmaszek, enshrining them as the 39th and 40th members of the Twins Hall of Fame with a special pregame ceremony Saturday at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Ryan was the Twins general manager from 1994-2007 and from 2012-2016, helping construct several division-winning teams in the early 2000s. After the Twins won the ALDS in 2002, they were named the Organization of the Year and Ryan was named the Executive of the Year.
Ryan also pitched in the Twins organization in the mid-1970s.
“Universally loved and respected in our game and especially right here,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Ryan. “And I know a lot of people around here, employees, even players, guys that have been with him that owe him a lot, that are endeared to him, that really love the guy.”
Ryan spoke at the event, thanking current and former Twins staff members, seemingly everyone he ever met and the organization as a whole for the honor of being enshrined in the Twins Hall of Fame.
Stelmaszek was the longest-tenured coach in Twins history, spending 32 consecutive years on the Minnesota coaching staff. Stelmaszek was on the staff for both World Series teams and worked under five different managers: Johnny Goryl, Billy Gardner, Ray Miller, Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire. Stelmaszek passed away in 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kelly and Gardenhire both spoke in honor of Stelmaszek and gave flowers to his wife, Kathie. Andy MacPhail, who preceded Ryan as Twins general manager, gave a tribute to Ryan.
There were 21 members of the Twins Hall of Fame in attendance for the ceremony, which was hosted by longtime Twins play-by-play broadcaster Dick Bremer. There were also several video tributes from current and former figures in baseball for both Stelmaszek and Ryan.
Ryan and Kathie Stelmaszek threw out the ceremonial first pitches ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.