Twins' bullpen struggles against Nationals with trade deadline looming

It was not a good weekend at Target Field for the Twins.

Tony Liebert

Jul 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Nationals infielder C.J. Abrams (5) beats the tag attempt of Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa (4) for a stolen base during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
This year's trade deadline continues to loom over the Twins, and another 7-2 blowout loss to the Nationals on Sunday might've answered what their strategy should be before Thursday.

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams took Cole Sands deep for a lead-off home run and the Twins were never able to take the lead. It was a bullpen day, and they never seemed to find their rhythm.

Matt Walner launched a 452-foot home run in the second inning, and Trevor Larnach drove in a run in the third to even the game at two, but Washington proceeded to add five unanswered runs on the scoreboard.

Sands let up three hits in two innings before getting relieved by Danny Coulombe, who let up one earned run in his lone inning of work. A disastrous fifth inning from Travis Adams is when things began to come off the rails.

After hitting and walking the first two batters he faced, Adams allowed three hits and four runs. His day finished with five total hits, five earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.

Brock Stewart, Louie Varland and Jhoan Duran didn't make things worse, but Washington cruised to a 7-2 win, handing Minnesota its second straight blowout loss at home. With Thursday's trade deadline looming, Sunday's loss seemed like clear evidence that the Twins should consider being sellers.

The Twins are now 50-55 and six games back of a wildcard spot. They will now look ahead to a series with the Red Sox at home, starting with a 6:40 p.m. first pitch on Monday night.

