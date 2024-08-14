Twins have 6 prospects ranked in updated top 100 from MLB, ESPN
Minnesota's farm system continues to produce big-time talent and the updated rankings from MLB Pipeline and ESPN both include six Twins prospects.
At the top of the organization in Pipeline's top 100 is stud outfielder Walker Jenkins, who moved up one spot from the previous rankings. He is now the fourth-ranked prospect in all of baseball.
Jenkins was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids at the end of July, his second promotion of the season. He has struggled early on with only eight hits in 49 plate appearances entering play Wednesday. Overall this season, Jenkins is slashing .271/.392/.412 with 44 RBIs.
Brooks Lee, currently sidelined with biceps tendintis, comes in at No. 16 in MLB's top 100, which is down three spots from the previous rankings. Emmanuel Rodriguez jumped up four spots to No. 22. The outfielder has eight home runs in 167 plate appearances at Wichita this season and he's slashing .298/.479/.621 in his first season in Double-A.
Second baseman Luke Keaschall was the biggest mover, jumping up from No. 92 to No. 67. However, Keaschall's season recently ended prematurely for Tommy John surgery to repair an arm injury.
A pair of talented pitching prospects round out Pipeline's list for the Twins as Zebby Matthew jumped from No. 100 to No. 87 and David Fest adropped down two spots to No. 89. Matthews earned his first Major League win in his debut Tuesday night, allowing just two runs in five innings of the Twins' 13-3 win over the Royals.
ESPN also updated its top-100 rankings Wednesday and the same six Twins prospects made the rankings. Jenkins leads the pack at No. 8 overall, followed by Rodriguez (No. 14), Lee (No. 36), Keaschall (No. 41), Matthews (No. 84) and Festa (No. 97).