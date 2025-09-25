Twins' rookie sensation Luke Keaschall likely needs thumb surgery
After leaving Tuesday's Twins-Rangers game with a sprained thumb, it's now been confirmed that Minnesota rookie sensation Luke Keaschall will likely need surgery.
“Obviously incredibly disappointing to see his season end like that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday.
“I talked to him yesterday for a while after the game. He’s obviously down because he wanted to have a really productive offseason. He had a lot of thoughts and a lot of intentions. I know him, and he was going to carry those out. But he also knows that he’s just going to have to take care of business and get his hand healthy and get to work on the baseball side of things after that.”
Baldelli told reporters before Minnesota's 4-2 loss to the Rangers Wednesday that Keaschall will see a hand specialist next week, at which point the need for surgery will likely be confirmed.
It's unclear how much of the offseason Keaschall will be sidelined before he's ready to begin training for 2026, when expectations will be high for the 23-year-old to stay healthy and be one of Minnesota's top players.
This season, Keaschall was limited to 49 games. He was red hot upon being called up early in the season only to suffer a broken forearm when he was hit by a pitch in his seventh game on April 27. The broken bone kept him out of action for three months, though he was awesome again when he returned to the Twins' lineup on Aug. 5.
For the season, Keaschall has hit .302 with four home runs, 14 stolen bases, an .827 OPS, and just a 14% strikeout rate. He generated 2.1 WAR in that span.