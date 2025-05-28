Twins' Royce Lewis: 'I'm at a point where the hope is gone'
It's been a rough stretch for Royce Lewis.
The Minnesota Twins third baseman went 0 for 4 in Wednesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, marking his sixth straight game without a hit and his 24th consecutive at-bat without a hit. Since making his season debut on May 6, Lewis is slashing just .138/.215/.415 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs. It certainly hasn't been the greatest start.
Lewis has typically been electric on the field, but he just hasn't been able to get much of anything going lately. There's been some bad luck involved, no doubt, as he's hit several deep fly balls just short of going out of the park, but overall, if the Twins want to catch the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, they'll need more out of the star 25-year-old.
Really, the rough stretch extends to last season, shortly after Lewis declared he didn't do that slump thing.
Lewis has since changed his tune.
"I'm at a point where the hope is gone," Lewis was quoted by the Star Tribune saying. "I just do my job the best I can. If I keep hitting the ball hard, they say it's going to find a hole, but I haven't seen it yet."
The Twins and Lewis can only hope he'll see one drop soon.