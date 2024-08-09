Twins reportedly 'in contact' with 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill
The Athletic's Dan Hayes reported on Friday that the Twins are in contact with free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill. Now 44 years old, Hill played for Minnesota in 2020 and he "hopes to pitch for a contender down the stretch," according to Hayes.
Minnesota was hit hard by the injury bug on Friday with bad news all over the franchise. The biggest hit to the starting rotation is news of Joe Ryan needing "weeks to months" of recovery after MRI results revealed a more serious triceps injury than originally expected.
The trade deadline has come and gone, so the Twins are looking at all available options to add to their roster. Hill reportedly threw in front of scouts on Friday.
Last season, Hill appeared in 32 MLB games with the Pirates and Padres, starting 27 of them. He finished with a 5.41 ERA and an 8-14 record. He pitched 146.1 innings, so it's not a stretch to think he has something left in the tank at 44 years old.
Minnesota's conservative approach at the trade deadline has forced their hand to either look at veterans like Hill or put trust in internal youth, including Louie Varland, rookies Simeon Woods Richardson and David Festa, and perhaps even Triple-A prospect Zebby Matthews.
Hill made eight starts for Minnesota four years ago and they might need a similar workload if they decide to bring him in now.