The Biggest Minnesota Twins Surprise (And Disappointment) of the First Half

Sitting at 47-49 just three games back of first place in the American League Central, the Minnesota Twins still have a lot to play for coming into the All-Star break.

The first half had a lot of ups and downs, but it was also a reminder that teams are not only defined by their stars. There are several unexpected factors and players that come into play. They rise up in key moments.

No player on the Twins has done more to exceed expectations than Yoendrys Gómez on the mound. He has become a stabilizer of the bullpen.

On the opposite side, there are also established players who don’t live up to expectations. Unfortunately, that’s part of the game.

To that point, former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis has yet to find his consistency. He once was the future face of the franchise, but this year hasn’t gone as planned.

Biggest Surprise: Yoendrys Gómez

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Yoendrys Gomez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gómez has turned into one of the most important pieces of the Twins’ bullpen over the first half of the season.

To say that this is a surprise might be an understatement. No one expected Gómez to perform like he has. Minnesota acquired the 26-year-old right-hander from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6 for cash considerations.

He had been designated for assignment by the Rays on May 2. This came after he spent time with three different teams in the 2025 season. He was living a whirlwind journey and one that didn’t look like it was working out very well. He just couldn’t find a home and no one was keeping him around for very long.

In fact, in the last 15 months, Gómez has been with five different organizations.

The Twins took a chance on him and activated him on May 8 after completing the trade.

Instead of being just another stop or a temporary arm, Gómez appears that he may have found his home.

Since joining Minnesota, he has emerged as the club’s primary closer. In 30 appearances so far this season with the Twins, Gómez owns a 1.71 ERA, 10 saves, and a 0.99 WHIP. He has struck out 25 against just 10 walks in 26.1 innings of work.

This is the best stat line he has posted in his career.

Just a few short months ago, Gómez was a nomad working his way through teams who barely gave him enough time to settle in. His performance with the Twins has been remarkable.

Gómez seems to have found stability here and Derek Shelton has faith in him to come through in clutch situations. Gómez has shown an incredible amount of perseverance to keep his confidence up after being designated for assignment so many times.

Every contender needs an unexpected contributor, and for the Twins in the first half, Gómez leads the way.

Biggest Disappointment: Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royce Lewis entered the 2026 season carrying some high expectations with him. He is a former No. 1 overall pick, and of course, with that comes a lot of pressure.

He has shown flashes of potential over his five-year MLB career, after being drafted in 2017 and developing in the Twins farm system. The first half of the 2026 campaign, though, has been just another chapter of frustration for both player and team.

Through 62 games, he is batting .221 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI and .699 OPS - clearly below what the Twins expect from a cornerstone player.

The disappointment has been magnified because Lewis has shown what he can be. In 2023, he hit .309 with 15 home runs and a .920 OPS in just 58 games. Then injuries struck, and inconsistency found its way in to prevent him from sustaining a level of play worthy of a No.1 pick.

While it has been disappointing, there have been encouraging signs. Over his last 30 games, Lewis hit .277 with seven home runs and a .521 slugging percentage. He could be turning the corner just as the second half is starting, and that would certainly be welcomed by the team.

The Twins are still in the conversation for postseason play, and Lewis could be a major contributor if he can turn the corner.