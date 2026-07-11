The 4 Best MLB Draft Picks in Minnesota Twins History

The Minnesota Twins have built some of baseball’s greatest teams through the use of selections from the MLB Draft. As the 2026 MLB Draft is just hours away at this point, it was a great time to look back in history.

Over the decades, the Twins have drafted several players who have gone on to be Hall of Famers, franchise icons, and even help win championships.

A handful of draft picks seem to stand out above the rest, so here are four of the greatest in Minnesota Twins history.

1. Joe Mauer (2001, No. 1 Overall)

Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t hard to fill the top spot of this list, and it would be hard to imagine there would be much debate here.

The Twins selected hometown standout Joe Mauer with the first overall pick of the 2001 MLB Draft. He went on to reward the organization for its faith in him with one of the greatest careers in Minnesota history.

For an amazing 15 seasons, Mauer was the face of the Twins. He won the 2009 American League MVP Award while also gathering three batting titles, six Silver Slugger Awards, and three Gold Gloves.

When he stepped away from baseball, he had a slash line of .306/.388/.439 with 2,123 hits and 143 home runs. He produced a .827 OPS.

He went on to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2024. Some of the accolades he amassed over the years include:

6 All-Star Selections

7 Twins Dick Siebert Player of the Year

2009 Home Run Derby

Baseball America Major League Player of the Year

It is impressive to select a future Hall of Famer with the first overall draft pick, but picking one who grew up in St. Paul and then went on to spend his entire career with the organization is something entirely different. He earned the greatest selection in Twin history.

2. Rod Carew (1964, First Round)

Minnesota Twins first baseman Rod Carew at bat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Mauer came on to the scene, Rod Carew was the face of the Twins for more than a decade.

Minnesota selected Carew in the first round of the 1964 MLB Draft. He was quickly recognized as one of baseball’s greatest hitters. He spent 12 seasons with the team and won seven AL batting titles. In 1977, he earned the AL MVP.

Carew finished his Hall of Fame career with a batting average of .328 to go with 3,053 hits, 1,015 RBI, and 353 stolen bases. He earned an amazing 18 All-Star selections.

He went on to finish his career with the California Angels, but his greatest accomplishments came while he was wearing a Twins uniform. The first-round pick was a defining player for the franchise.

3. Kirby Puckett (1982, No. 3 Overall)

Minnesota Twins right fielder Kirby Puckett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players are more closely associated to a team than Kirby Puckett is to Minnesota.

He was the third overall pick in the 1982 MLB Draft. Through the 1980s and into the early 90s, Puckett was a pivotal player and a leader in the clubhouse for the team. He had infectious energy that helped carry the team, and when called on in a clutch situation, he was the man.

He was crucial to the play of the Twins in their quest to win the World Series in both 1987 and 1991.

Unfortunately, Puckett’s career ended early due to a diagnosis of glaucoma. But the 12 years he spent with the organization built a resume that is one of the best still today.

He walked away with a .318 batting average, 2,304 hits, 207 home runs and 1,085 RBI. He was awarded 10 All-Star selections, six Gold Gloves and six Silver Slugger Awards.

The Minnesota fans already knew it, but his 2001 induction into the Hall of Fame just cemented that Puckett was one of the greatest players the organization ever drafted.

4. Torii Hunter (1993, No. 20 Overall)

Torii Hunter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A five-time All-Star came from a 20th overall pick. The Twins were taking a chance on athleticism and it paid off.

As one of the premier defensive center fielders of this time, Torii Hunter was also consistent with his bat. He accrued 2,452 hits, 353 home runs, 1,391 RBI and 195 stolen bases.

He was well-known throughout all of baseball for his defensive skills. Hunter picked up nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 2001 through 2009. There are hours of highlight reels of Hunter’s incredible catches during the early 2000s.

He later went on to produce for the Angels and the Detroit Tigers before eventually returning to Minnesota for his final season in 2015. His legacy began with the Twins and, rightfully so, ended there.

Honorable Mention: Kent Hrbek

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Paul Molitor was waiting for the Minnesota Twins' Kent Hrbek | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leaving Kent Hrbek off the top four is certainly not a slight.

Hrbek was selected in the 17th round of the 1978 MLB Draft and spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Twins. He went on to help Minnesota win the World Series in 1987 and 1991 while finishing his career with 293 home runs and 1,086 RBI.

Hrbek was one of the greatest value picks in Twins history.

The Draft Has Defined Twins Baseball

From Hall of Famers like Joe Mauer, Rod Carew and Kirby Puckett to defensive phenoms like Torii Hunter, the Twins have shown year after year that they can build championship teams through the use of the draft and player development.

As the MLB Draft is just around the corner, Minnesota is hoping to find its next franchise icon in the No. 3 pick overall. Looking back over history, the Twins know exactly how to find one.