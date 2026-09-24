Walker Jenkins Is Finally Showing Twins Why the Hype Was So High

The Minnesota Twins just finished up their final road trip of the 2026 season with a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, their first road series win since the Fourth of July at Yankee Stadium.

One thing of note happened on the seven-game road trip through Anaheim and San Francisco: the breakout of top prospect Walker Jenkins.

About the Breakout

Going into the late September road trip, Jenkins had been 4-for-45, a .089 batting average, with just one home run, coming off a position player. At the end of the last homestand against the Guardians, Jenkins began to heat up and is now in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, holding a .462 batting average over his last 26 at-bats. This was the calling card that made him a top prospect.

On Wednesday, Jenkins provided the Twins with the lead with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning. It was questioned by many Twins fans when his name was out of the Twins lineup against the lefty starter for the Giants, but the Twins should be looking to get Jenkins at-bats against everyone if they want him to be a full-time option in 2027.

Off the bench and on the board! pic.twitter.com/hZnBuzIXQV — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 23, 2026

Jenkins might not be getting many pinch-hit at-bats over the prime of his career because he should be a starter, but Jenkins is showing the ability to come off the bench in big spots, which is impressive for any young hitter.

Next Season's Plans

Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To elaborate on the plans for 2027, Jenkins is the organization's top prospect and will be a core piece of their team in 2027. This week is as important as any because it gives him valuable reps. Yes, the Twins are playing for nothing but the season ending, and the pressure is off, but the Twins should want Jenkins getting as many at-bats as possible.

The struggles for Jenkins when he came up should also be to his benefit. For a lot of major leaguers, they need to learn failure before they see any success. Jenkins has certainly had his fair share of failures to begin his career. The success is good to see now, but he needs big success in 2027.

The Twins have some decisions to make in the outfield for 2027, but Jenkins should be a core member of the unit, alongside Byron Buxton and potentially, if everything goes according to plan, Emmanuel Rodriguez as well. The youth movement for the Twins is coming in 2027, and Jenkins should be a huge part of that.