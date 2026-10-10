If Minnesota Twins Want to Return to Postseason, This Has to Change

A ton of stuff has been unpacked in the few weeks following the Minnesota Twins elimination from postseason contention in mid-September and their season ending. Now that a few weeks have passed, we can think rationally about what the Twins need to improve on going into 2027. There is a lot that needs to change.

The biggest thing that needs to change for the Twins is the infusion of more on-base into their lineup in 2027.

How can the Twins add an On-Base Threat?

Detroit Tigers second baseman Zach McKinstry and Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, the Twins held an on-base percentage of .317%, which was smack in the middle of the league. That needs to improve still. Teams need to be able to get on base in order for the offense to perform in a consistent fashion.

In 2026, the Twins had a 8.3% walk percentage, 23rd in the league. That identifies the biggest issue with the Twins offense. They slugged in the top 10, which is great because home runs is how most teams win games, and the most consistent way to win. Plate discipline is just as important and the Twins need to learn to take their walks.

The biggest example of this is what were watching in the postseason right now. The Guardians have walked 17 times in the past two games and have stormed back in the ALDS against the White Sox. They got on base and the big hit came in back-to-back games. That is the effect of getting on base and how it can influence the lineup in a big way.

Another thing the middling OBP hinders is the stolen base. The Twins ranked 20th in baseball in stolen bases in 2026 with 91. They have some guys in their lineup, and youngsters like Walker Jenkins, who will be able to make an impact on the base paths. Part of being a good offense is doing the fundamental things right. A stolen base can change a game, a series, a season, a franchise's luck. We see it all the time.

The Twins are not going to necessarily blow teams away with their offense, but if they have six out of nine guys in their lineup who could grind out an at-bat, get on base and swipe a bag in a big spot, it could be the difference of the Twins being a legit contender in the AL Central and postseason race in 2027.