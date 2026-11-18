The Minnesota Twins’ bullpen finished 2026 with a 4.74 ERA, and two of its veteran left-handers are free agents. That makes JoJo Romero a better use of Minnesota’s bullpen budget if it takes three years and $20 million to sign Jonathan Loaisiga.

Randy Miller of NJ.com reported Nov. 17 that Loaisiga is seeking three years and $18 million to $20 million. According to Miller, the Arizona Diamondbacks offered one year and $5 million. The New York Yankees also made an offer that Miller said was believed to be for one year at a higher salary.

Romero Would Give the Twins a Lefty for Close Games

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loáisiga posted a 2.42 ERA in 67 innings for Arizona. He walked 13 batters and generated a 56.4% ground-ball rate, a combination that would make him a useful option when the Twins need a double play. Right-handed hitters batted .179 against him, and left-handed hitters batted .286.

Loaisiga threw more innings in 2026 than he did in the previous three seasons combined. He had right elbow surgery in 2024 and missed time with a back injury in 2025. Romero made at least 55 appearances in each of the past three seasons, finishing 2026 with a 3.36 ERA and 22 holds for the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Romero could work the seventh or eighth inning ahead of Jeff Hoffman, who had elbow surgery in October. Romero held right-handed hitters to a .228 average in 2026, so manager Derek Shelton could keep him in when a right-hander follows a left-hander in the order. Kody Funderburk is Minnesota’s main returning lefty with A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers in free agency.

What the Third Year Would Cost

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jojo Romero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors projected two years and $13 million for Romero. Ben Clemens of FanGraphs projected two years and $16 million. At either estimate, Minnesota would commit $4 million to $7 million less overall than it would at $20 million for Loáisiga and keep the 2029 season open.

The higher Romero projection carries a higher annual cost. At $16 million over two years, Romero would average $8 million a season, about $1.33 million more than Loaisiga at three years and $20 million. Minnesota’s share of Hoffman’s 2027 salary is already $7.25 million, so the first-year salary for Romero would matter as the Twins look to add a bat with Josh Bell in free agency.

Romero should stay ahead of Loaisiga at two years and up to $16 million if the 2027 salary leaves room for a hitter. A third guaranteed year would erase much of Romero’s advantage, a possibility given St. Louis’ interest in a reunion. Loáisiga would move back into consideration on a one-year deal near Arizona’s reported offer if Minnesota has already added a left-hander.