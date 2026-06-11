Mick Abel Deals in Rehab Start, Saints Bash 4 Homers Against Verlander

Mick Abel looked excellent over three innings in his first minor-league rehab outing, the Saints crushed four home runs off of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, and St. Paul cruised to a 12-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night.

This was a big step in the right direction for Abel, who hasn't pitched for the Twins since mid-April due to elbow inflammation and a subsequent setback with his triceps. He threw 37 pitches in a simulated game last week and progressed to 47 pitches in this one.

Abel allowed a leadoff single, but came back to strike out two batters on sweepers in the first inning. He allowed another hit in the second (although it was a ball Kyler Fedko could've caught in center field) and picked up two more strikeouts. In total, Abel went three scoreless innings with two hits, no walks, and five Ks. His fastball averaged 96.3 miles per hour and touched 97.9. He pounded the zone with the heater and generated six whiffs on 24 offspeed pitches.

Come for the HOFer, stay for the guy that outpitched him. @mickabel13 goes 3.0 shutout, allows 2 hits and punches out 5. He threw 47 pitches, 34 for strikes. He threw 23 fastballs, 20 for strikes and averaged 96.3 mph while topping out at 97.9 mph. pic.twitter.com/ppz7koOmca — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 11, 2026

Abel will need at least one more rehab start and quite possibly a couple more to keep stretching out his pitch count, but he appears on track to be back in the Twins' rotation before June ends.

Meanwhile, even Hall of Famers can get roughed up by a Saints lineup that has been dominant all year. No team in baseball, either MLB or the minors, has hit more home runs this season than St. Paul, and the 43-year-old Verlander was no match for their power.

To open up the scoring, Aaron Sabato launched a hanging slider in the second inning for his 12th of the season. Sabato had a three-hit, four-RBI night and raised his season OPS to a sterling .987.

We'll see your HOF pitcher and raise you an @SabatoAaron. Slider up, and the former 1st rounder, crushes it 405 feet away. His 12th of the season. He came in with a .956 OPS, 8th in the league and now has an XBH in 12 of his last 21 (10 2B, 4 HR) pic.twitter.com/yJNHREB32R — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 10, 2026

In the third inning, Fedko pounded another Verlander breaking ball to left-center for his team-leading 15th homer of the season. He had two hits and two walks and has a remarkable .983 OPS of his own.

Did we forget to mention we lead ALL of baseball in home runs. @KylerFedko4 gets the future HOFer with a solo shot to left-center, his 15th of the season. Came in with a .957 OPS on the season. He's now 2-2 with a single & HR off Verlander. He now has 12 XBH last 20 (5 2B, 7 HR) pic.twitter.com/eT5CneWK58 — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 10, 2026

And in the top of the sixth, after a couple effective innings from Verlander, Matt Wallner and Gabriel Gonzalez delivered back-to-back bombs. Wallner's sixth with the Saints went 434 feet out to right. Gonzalez ripped his down the left-field line with an exit velocity just over 107. Wallner has been crushing for the Saints and has an .886 OPS. Gonzalez has been a bit cold this year but came through with three hits on Wednesday.

As the Saints noted, this was just the sixth time Verlander has ever allowed four home runs in a game.

Make it back-to-back HR's off the future HOFer. @Matt_Wallner, a 434 ft. bomb to right & then Gabby Gonzalez with one just inside the left field pole. Teams that have hit 4 HR's in a game off Verlander: @CleGuardians (2x), @tigers, @Mariners, @Yankees & the St. Paul Saints pic.twitter.com/8WeF255YnF — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 11, 2026

St. Paul added six runs in the seventh inning to blow the game open. Three of those were charged to another rehabbing HOFer in Kenley Jansen, who is third in MLB history in saves.

It's been a truly remarkable offensive season so far for the Saints, even with Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Alan Roden missing a big chunk of time to injury. The Twins may want to start dipping into that talent pool. Kaelen Culpepper is knocking on the door of a promotion, Wallner could wind up back in the big leagues at some point soon, and the production of guys like Sabato and Fedko is impossible to ignore.