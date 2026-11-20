Ryan Jeffers’ return gives the Minnesota Twins a clearer offseason assignment. With their starting catcher under contract for 2027, general manager Jeremy Zoll can focus on improving the bullpen and finding another bat while deciding how much of the current roster to retain.

The Twins announced Tuesday that Jeffers accepted their one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer. He hit .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs in 92 games in 2026, production Minnesota would have struggled to replace behind the plate.

His return also lets Victor Caratini continue as the backup. Manager Derek Shelton can use Jeffers at designated hitter when Caratini catches, keeping one of his best hitters in the lineup while managing the demands of the position.

Jeffers’ Raise Shapes the Next Payroll Decisions

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers earned $6.7 million in 2026, so his new salary represents a $16.45 million raise. Caratini’s $6.5 million base salary brings the tandem’s combined 2027 base salaries to $29.65 million.

Caratini’s contract also includes a 2028 mutual option with a $3.5 million buyout, according to Aaron Gleeman’s payroll breakdown. Minnesota must account for that obligation alongside its arbitration raises and other guaranteed contracts. aarongleeman.com

Chairman Tom Pohlad has said he expects payroll to rise, leaving the amount open. Retaining current players and paying arbitration raises will absorb part of that increase before Minnesota adds outside talent.

Zoll said Jeffers’ acceptance would allow further additions, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Nov. 17. The next roster deadline arrives Nov. 20, when Minnesota must decide which unsigned players under club control to tender contracts.

Those decisions include Royce Lewis, whose projected $5.1 million arbitration salary carries implications for first base and designated hitter. Retaining Lewis would preserve an internal option while the Twins consider upgrades, though his eventual salary remains unsettled.

Bullpen Help Should Come Next

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter and catcher Victor Caratini. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota’s relievers finished 2026 with a 4.74 ERA, and A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are free agents. Kody Funderburk is the main returning left-hander, making an experienced lefty who can pitch in close games the most immediate addition to pursue.

Jeff Hoffman’s recovery adds another reason to build depth. He underwent surgery on Oct. 27 to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, and the Twins expect him to be ready for Opening Day. Another late-inning option would give Shelton more flexibility as Hoffman works back.

Zoll also needs to weigh the cost of another hitter. Josh Bell returned to free agency after Minnesota declined its side of his mutual option, leaving first base and designated hitter among the positions where the Twins could improve.

Jeffers can take some DH starts, but Minnesota should preserve enough opportunities there to rest other regulars. A hitter who can play first base would give Shelton more ways to strengthen the lineup without committing that spot to one player.

The immediate sequence should be to settle the tender decisions, add a left-handed reliever and pursue an upgrade at first base. Jeffers’ return gives Zoll certainty at catcher, allowing him to evaluate each potential move against those remaining needs.