Slumping Twins Shake Up Lineup, Move Byron Buxton Up to Leadoff Spot

Mired in a tough 3-6 start in which they've hit an MLB-worst .192, the Twins have made their first real shakeup to their batting order.

Byron Buxton, who hit second in each of his first eight starts, is returning to the leadoff spot for Monday night's series opener against the Detroit Tigers. He hit first for the Twins in 93 of his 126 games last season.

Buxton is just 4 for 30 this season and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats since a fifth-inning double in Baltimore on March 29. He'll look to get going against Detroit righty Casey Mize, against whom Buxton is 7 for 20 with two doubles and two home runs in his career.

Hitting second for the Twins is Trevor Larnach, who is off to a strong start to the season. Luke Keaschall remains in the No. 3 spot despite his early struggles, while Josh Bell — who leads the Twins with five extra-base hits — will be in the cleanup spot. Victor Caratini is hitting fifth, and Matt Wallner moves down to sixth after hitting fourth or fifth in the first nine games.

Rounding out the Twins' order are Royce Lewis, James Outman, and Brooks Lee. At least for now, the Twins are sticking with Lee despite Tristan Gray out-hitting him in a big way in the early going. Buxton serving as designated hitter for the second straight day (after getting hit by a pitch on Friday) means Outman gets another start in center field.

Twins lineup vs. DET, 4/6

B. Buxton DH T. Larnach LF L. Keaschall 2B J. Bell 1B V. Caratini C M. Wallner RF R. Lewis 3B J. Outman CF B. Lee SS

The two players who have hit leadoff for Derek Shelton so far are Austin Martin (five times) against lefties and Kody Clemens (four times) against righties. Neither one is in Monday's lineup. Clemens is just 3 for 20 this season, and Martin doesn't usually start against RHP. Gray and Ryan Jeffers will also be available off of the bench for Minnesota.

Joe Ryan will be on the mound for the Twins. Ryan was excellent on Opening Day in Baltimore, then struggled on a very rainy night in Kansas City last week. The Twins have somehow lost eight of Ryan's last nine starts, including both this season. He had a 3.48 ERA at Target Field in 2025.

It's a 6:40 p.m. game on Monday, the first of a four-game series between the Twins and Tigers.