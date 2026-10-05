One Twins Free Agent They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)

The Minnesota Twins have promised to invest in their roster this offseason. Some of the most important roster decisions won’t necessarily involve new players.

The team first has to decide which of their own free agents are worth bringing back.

Ryan Jeffers, A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are all set to hit free agency, while Josh Bell could also join them depending on what happens with his mutual option.

Not every departure or decision could affect Minnesota the same.

If there is one player they should prioritize of this group, it is Jeffers.

There is also one veteran that they should be comfortable allowing to walk.

Twins Can’t Afford to Lose Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers couldn’t have picked a better time to have a career-best season.

Despite missing almost two months due to a fractured hamate bone, the 29-year-old finished the season with a .256/.353/.461 slash line with 14 home runs.

That makes replacing him a lot more complicated than simply just finding another catcher.

Minnesota has Victor Caratini under contract for 2027, but losing Jeffers would still create a hole at the catching position.

The long-term answer for the organization could possibly be Eduardo Tait, but he is certainly not ready to assume the responsibilities. Entering 2026, MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 Twins prospect was still only 19 and hasn’t played above High-A.

The depth, or lack of, is what makes Jeffers incredibly important to the organization.

Minnesota has plenty of young talent coming in around the diamond. Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kaelen Culpepper have all reached the MLB field. Luke Keaschall established himself as an important part of this team’s future.

Creating an unnecessary hole at catcher doesn’t make much sense.

Jeffers will have teams knocking at the door. He has made it clear that he is interested in seeing what free agency has to offer for him. He doesn’t have to close the door on Minnesota and has said that he is willing to come back.

He probably won’t be cheap and the Twins need to make a strong effort here.

Twins Can Afford to Lose Taylor Rogers

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Rogers returned to Minnesota, the deal made a lot of sense. He was just a one-year deal for an affordable $2 million contract. The problem is that the reunion really didn’t produce enough to warrant another one.

Rogers finished up 2026 with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP over 60.1 innings. He amassed 54 strikeouts while making 65 appearances. Those aren’t really disastrous numbers, but they aren’t very impressive either.

Minnesota’s bullpen needs improvement. With Jeff Hoffman already under contract for 2027, they have several other relievers they will have to make decisions on. A.J. Minter is also headed to free agency, but was much better.

Minter finished the year with a 2.56 ERA over 48 appearances during the 2026 season.

If Minnesota truly is serious about increasing the payroll and building a roster that can contend, then the bullpen is the obvious place to start improvements.

Rogers can help an MLB team. He has a long track record that also includes an All-Star appearance during this first stint in Minnesota. Over his career, he has been an effective left-handed reliever.

Familiarity isn’t a reason to prioritize someone over improvement. They need to improve and they are going to have to make hard decisions.

Letting Rogers leave in free agency would create an opportunity to upgrade the bullpen.

Twins Need to Spend Carefully

Yes, Tom Pohlad did state publicly that he intends to “invest meaningfully” during the offseason. He also said that ownership is prepared to give Jeremy Zoll the financial resources to improve the roster.

The truth is that keeping Jeffers would follow right along that path. Keeping every veteran they are familiar with would not.

The team doesn’t need a complete overhaul, as they have a lot of young players headed to the MLB field soon.

Jeffers would leave a legitimate hole, where it isn’t necessary. They need to get a contract done. Rogers wouldn’t.