The Lefty Reliever the Twins Should Target if Minter Leaves

For several months now, one of the biggest transactions the Minnesota Twins needed to make this offseason was retaining A.J. Minter, whom they acquired at the 2026 trade deadline.

After the deadline, Minter posted a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. That is the kind of production the Twins need out of their bullpen if they are looking to seriously contend in 2027. But what if Minter walks in free agency? The Twins need to have a contingency plan in the event Minter walks.

If the Twins lose out on A.J. Minter, they should look into signing LHP Gregory Soto, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Why Gregory Soto Makes Sense

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soto might not be the top reliever on the market, but given the Twins' current financial situation, it's unlikely they can spend on David Bednar or Adrian Morejon of the world. That said, Soto is still a really solid option, with room to develop.

For the Pirates in 2026, the left-hander posted a 3.63 ERA in 67 innings of work. Soto posted a 27.7% strikeout rate, which is very solid, and a 10.2% walk rate, which is a bit high but could be improved. It's a solid foundation for a lefty power reliever, something the Twins really need this offseason.

The Twins are bringing in a new pitching coach, Brian Reith, from the Rays organization, which should make a signing like this easier. The Rays have been known as a team that knows well how to develop pitching, and Soto would be the perfect project to put that work to the test because Soto is not perfect. In fact, 2026 was his best season since 2023 with the Phillies.

In his time with the Orioles and the Mets, his ERA sat in the mid-fours, and he was largely ineffective. But he could have found something with the Pirates, and given the new pitching philosophies the Twins have, it's worth a shot.

The biggest thing the Twins need is consistency. In 2026, they had Yoendrys Gomez closing much of their games, and by the end of the season, he simply was unpitchable. Signing a player like Soto would give the Twins an alternate option in the ninth inning, with him saving 16 games in 22 opportunities in 2026. Even if Soto is not the closer, it would add another layer of depth to the Twins' bullpen to make the bridge to the ninth inning easier.