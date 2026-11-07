The Move from the 2026 Trade Deadline that Will Pay Off for the Twins

The Minnesota Twins’ best move of the 2026 trade deadline was a one-for-one deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Minnesota sent outfield prospect Jhomnardo Reyes to Baltimore for Dean Kremer on July 31, and the right-hander gave the Twins 10 starts down the stretch. His innings could be even more valuable in 2027, when Minnesota has to decide how much to ask of its young starters.

The Twins finished 77-85 and entered the offseason with Kremer still under club control. He’s eligible for arbitration, and MLB Trade Rumors projected a $6.5 million salary for 2027 if Minnesota tenders him a contract. That gives the club a chance to fill a rotation spot at a manageable price while it addresses other needs this winter.

Dean Kremer Cut Down on Home Runs After the Trade

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dean Kremer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kremer posted a 6.50 ERA in seven starts for Baltimore and a right quadriceps strain had cost him more than two months. The Twins had a longer track record to consider. In 2025, Kremer had led the Orioles with 171.2 innings.

Kremer posted a 3.48 ERA over 54.1 innings for the Twins. He gave up six home runs for Minnesota after allowing 12 in 36 innings for Baltimore. He closed the season with six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels, then held the Texas Rangers to one run over seven innings in the finale. More starts of that length would leave Minnesota’s bullpen with fewer outs to cover.

The Kremer Trade Gives the Twins Time With Their Young Starters

Minnesota Twins pitcher Dean Kremer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline ranked Reyes No. 24 in Minnesota’s system at the time of the trade. The 18-year-old hit .296/.409/.541 with seven home runs in the Florida Complex League. He hit .217/.325/.245 in 28 games for Single-A Delmarva after joining Baltimore’s system. The Orioles got a young hitter with power to develop, while Minnesota kept the pitchers closest to helping its rotation.

That depth counts with Pablo Lopez hoping to be ready for Opening Day as he works back from elbow surgery. Prielipp made 22 starts in his first season in the Majors and pitched well past his previous career high, logging 125.2 innings for Minnesota.

Rojas, whom the Twins acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2025 trade deadline, struck out 34 hitters but walked 22 in 29.2 innings as a rookie. With Kremer in the rotation, manager Derek Shelton can give Prielipp a chance to win a job in camp. If Rojas needs more time to sharpen his command, Minnesota can keep him on a starter’s schedule at Triple-A and call on him when he’s ready.