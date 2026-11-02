The Twins Should Tender a Contract to Their Recovering Reliever

The Minnesota Twins should tender a contract to Cole Sands for 2027, provided his medical evaluation supports a return to useful work. His elbow recovery creates uncertainty, but his projected arbitration cost makes retaining him a reasonable part of a broader bullpen rebuild.

The Twins face a Nov. 20 tender deadline. Keeping Sands through that process would preserve Minnesota’s rights while leaving his final salary to be settled through an agreement or arbitration. It would not settle his place on the pitching staff.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Sands’ salary at $1.3 million, as detailed in the Twins’ arbitration outlook. That estimate gives the club a modest potential investment to weigh against the cost of replacing his innings.

Minnesota should retain the opportunity to benefit from a rebound while continuing to acquire pitchers who can handle important assignments. Sands would need to demonstrate that he belongs among those options.

His Earlier Work Makes Another Opportunity Worthwhile

Minnesota Twins pitcher Cole Sands. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sands gave Minnesota effective relief work in 2024. He posted a 3.28 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 71.1 innings, striking out 85 batters while issuing 12 walks.

Those results showed an ability to miss bats and limit unnecessary traffic. At 29, he still gives the Twins a reason to investigate whether better health could help restore some of that effectiveness.

The argument requires acknowledging what happened afterward. Sands finished 2025 with a 4.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 72 innings, so the concerns about his performance preceded the injury-shortened campaign.

He then recorded an 8.25 ERA in just 12 innings during 2026. That small sample offered little reassurance, but it also provided a limited basis for deciding what a recovered pitcher could contribute.

MLB listed a 2027 return after Sands underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery and a PRP injection on Aug. 4. That timetable remains a recovery expectation rather than proof that he is ready.

The strongest case for tendering him combines the earlier performance with the projected price. Minnesota would be preserving a possible contributor at a manageable cost, with medical progress and pitching quality determining his eventual assignment.

Retaining Sands Must Come With Continued Bullpen Investment

Minnesota Twins pitcher Cole Sands. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest argument against a tender is the risk of carrying another uncertain reliever. Even a relatively small salary occupies payroll space, and retaining a player also uses a roster spot that could go toward a healthier alternative.

The Twins should take that concern seriously. If their medical assessment points to a substantially worse outlook than the published recovery expectation, the case for keeping Sands would weaken.

They also should avoid treating his return as an offseason acquisition already completed. The early Opening Day projection identified Sands’ role as dependent on both health and a contract tender, with several other bullpen jobs open to competition.

The bullpen needs upgrades beyond this decision. The Twins’ realistic offseason plan called for two established relief additions, an approach that would reduce the need to count on Sands for difficult innings immediately.

When he is cleared to pitch, the club should evaluate his command, ability to finish hitters and recovery between appearances. His role should expand only as those indicators and his results justify it.

A tender would preserve Minnesota’s opportunity to make that evaluation. My recommendation is to keep Sands near the projected arbitration cost, maintain competition for his job, and provide the additional relief help the roster needs. That approach would give the Twins a chance to recover value from a familiar pitcher while building enough depth to withstand a disappointing return.