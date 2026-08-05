Trade Deadline Gives Jeff Hoffman Second Chance with Minnesota Twins

In an ironic twist of fate, Jeff Hoffman is back in Minnesota. While this could be viewed as the Twins trying to course-correct after letting the reliever go, it also shows how many prospects don't develop in a traditional manner.

Hoffman signed a minor league deal with Minnesota before the 2023 season but failed to make the Opening Day bullpen. After being reassigned to minor league camp, he exercised an opt-out and was given his walking papers on March 28. Three days later, he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Minnesota Helped Start Hoffman’s Reinvention

Jeff Hoffman against the Arizona Diamondbacks during game five of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During his brief stint with Minnesota, pitching coach Pete Maki encouraged Hoffman to experiment with a cutter that eventually morphed into a harder slider. Hoffman later told ESPN that one 89 mph attempt revealed the velocity and movement profile he wanted from the pitch.

Philadelphia then made that slider the foundation of his arsenal. Hoffman had thrown sliders only 23.7% of the time during his final season with Cincinnati, but more than doubled that rate to 47.9% in 2023. Opponents hit .074 and slugged .123 against the pitch according to Statcast.

The pitch remained essential during Hoffman’s 2024 All-Star season. He threw it 41% of the time, more than any other offering, while generating a 45.2% whiff rate and holding hitters to a .198 average and .309 slugging percentage. Although those results represented a slight decline from its 2023 dominance, the slider remained an elite weapon. Maki’s suggestion initiated the adjustment that became the defining pitch of Hoffman’s Philadelphia breakout.

Now, Minnesota has brought the complete version of Hoffman back for a price.

The Twins sent left-hander Dasan Hill, right-hander John Klein, infielder Dameury Pena and international signing bonus space to Toronto. MLB Pipeline ranked Hill seventh and Klein 17th in Minnesota’s system.

Hoffman’s production had dipped from his All-Star season in Philadelphia, allowing Minnesota to swoop in; he arrived with a 3.94 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 48 innings, still giving the Twins the swing-and-miss ability its bullpen needed in order to make a push for postseason baseball.

The Twins can regret losing Hoffman, but the story is not as simple as failing to recognize an eventual All-Star. Minnesota helped point him toward the pitch and made him realize its potential, while Philadelphia gave him the time and opportunity to perfect it. Neither step alone produced the results that came later.

Three years after releasing him, Minnesota surrendered prospects to bring Hoffman back. His return is a reminder that player development is rarely linear, and sometimes a player must leave an organization before becoming their best self.