Minnesota Twins MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

The 2026 MLB Draft is here, and it is an exciting day for Minnesota Twins fans. The team has the opportunity to add another premium talent to its farm team.

The Twins jumped up to the No. 3 overall pick in the Draft Lottery, so they have the highest first-round selection they have had in years. With the No. 9-ranked farm system by MLB Pipeline, the Twins have a great chance here to really improve.

They are also loaded with more than $9.7 million in bonus pool funds, which should give the team some flexibility through the first 10 rounds.

The Twins have done an excellent job of developing homegrown talent to choose from when needs arise. Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Marek Houston are a few examples of players strengthening this team.

With a top choice in the draft, Minnesota could add a cornerstone piece and also continue to build a pipeline capable of supporting this team’s long-term future.

Follow along below as we track every Twins selection in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The draft starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be found on NBC and Peacock.

Minnesota Twins Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 3: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Round 2, Pick No. 43:

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick No. 74:

Round 3, Pick No. 79:

Round 4, Pick No. 107:

How to Watch the MLB Draft

July 11-12 will be full of Major League Baseball coverage. You can tune in starting at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.’

2026 MLB DRAFT

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)