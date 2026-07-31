Twins Still Hunting for Bullpen Arms As Last Season’s Trade Deadline Haunts Them

It is somewhat baffling to think about where the Minnesota Twins could be in the AL Central had they not made arguably one of the worst trades around this time, merely a season ago, when they dealt away Louis Varland to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, Varland wasn’t having the year he is this season as the best closer in the game, as he has easily given Mason Miller a run for his money. Hindsight is always 20/20.

That being said, Minnesota is looking to add some high-leverage arms before the trade deadline, as they are officially buyers, sitting at .500 and a measly game back of the bottom wild card spot in the American League.

Now, the Twins have trade history with one of their rivals, the Detroit Tigers, who will be gutting their team after a disappointing season, and while their bullpen has been the worst in baseball this season, there is at least one Minnesota could look at, Kyle Finnegan.

Then there's the Colorado Rockies, who are always looking to make deals when the deadline comes around, and they have one of the hottest relievers on the market right now, as Antonio Senzatela is having by far the best year of his career.

Lately, however, Senzatela has struggled, which means a couple of things: his return value has plummeted, but that also means it is more of a gamble. But if the price is low, he would be one to go after.

A Look at Finnegan’s Year in Detroit

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) delivers at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is any disappointing team, it is the Tigers, but their loss(es) will be others' gain, and that includes the Twins, who should definitely pursue Finnegan, who has been about the only sure thing that their pen has had this year.

Like Senzatela, Finnegan has also had his fair struggles as of late, which is great for any team trying to get him because the price will be much less. He differs from Senzatela, though, as he has been one of the best relievers in the game for the past few years, meaning he is more of a sure thing.

Finnegan has a sub-3.00 ERA on the year, yet has allowed a lot of contact, averaging about a hit an inning, which has his WHIP over 1.50. However, in 46 games, he only has 15 earned runs, which is what the Twins desperately need- someone to keep runs off the board.

Strong Year for Senzatela

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at Senzatela’s 3.66 ERA on the season is incredibly enticing, but his inconsistencies will keep his value low. He was nearly perfect in the first few months of the season, but June and July have not been kind to him.

Sometimes a change of scenery will do more for a pitcher than anything else, and that is what this organization would hope for if they go and get him. It also helps that statistically, the Twins' defense is better than the Rockies'. So, the men standing behind him can help keep runners stranded.

No matter what, the Twins have to get someone if they want to be real contenders for a playoff spot, and then make a run at it when October rolls around. There are a few days left before the deadline, and if the team wants to be real players, the front office needs to be aggressive.