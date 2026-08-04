Twins' Buzzer-Beater Trade Addressed Their Biggest Need

Had the American League not been such a dumpster fire this season, then the Minnesota Twins might not have looked at being buyers at this trade deadline, but after exciting walk-offs days before, the front office decided to improve on the roster as they are right in the mix of the wild card race.

Going into Tuesday's action, they find themselves a measly game out of the bottom slot for the postseason, so it isn't shocking that the office bet big in the final minutes of the deadline when they gambled away a big chunk of their future to put closer Jeff Hoffman in their bullpen.

But to put Hoffman on the roster, the Twins had to send a few prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays, as left-hander Dasan Hill, right-handerJohn Klein, and infielder Dameruy Pena are now a part of the Jays' farm system.

Hill was easily the biggest loss as their No.7 prospect, but Klein was also ranked in the top 20. However, Minnesota wants to win this season, and they needed big help in the bullpen. They also will have control of Hoffman through next year as his contract is through 2027.

Hoffman’s Playoff Success Will Be Big for Twins in October

Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman was not just a key piece to Toronto winning the most competitive division in the AL a year ago, but was the reason that the Blue Jays made it into the Fall Classic for the first time in over three decades as he closed out Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners.

The Jays trusted him in 10 different games during their playoff run a mere season ago, and he posted a sub-2.00 ERA and was seemingly impossible to get a hit off of. So, the Twins will rely heavily on him in high-leverage situations, and he will come through for them.

In the past couple of months, Hoffman has been seemingly impossible to put runs up on the board as he has a 2.51 ERA in his last 30 games, with 41 strikesout, and has been getting even better with a 1.23 ERA in his last 14.2 innings, and nobody has scored in Hoffman's last seven outings.

Damn….



The return for Jeff Hoffman includes most notably LHP Dasan Hill who ranks as the #MNTwins #7 prospect



RHP John Klein (#18) prospect and IF Dameury Pena (unranked) also head to Toronto who will also take on part of Hoffmans 2027 salary — SleeperTwins (@SleeperMLBTwins) August 3, 2026

The Twins desperately needed bullpen help, and they definitely got it.

There are a lot of games left to be played, and the Twins are in the thick of it. Hopefully, the loss of a piece of their future will be worth it, and they can make a competitive run when October play comes around.