Trade Twins Should Make Now that Jake Bauers is Off the Market

The Minnesota Twins are in need of some offensive help in addition to the help they need in the bullpen going into 2027.

The free agent market is still booming, but the options are not the best. Jake Bauers came off the market on Friday, signing a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. In a weak free agent class, Bauers was one of the best offensive options and, in terms of positional fits, one of the best in general for the Twins.

With the Twins missing out on Bauers, and them not being much of a fit for the other offensive free agents, they should turn to the trade market for a first baseman. Enter the Astros and Christain Walker.

Why Walker makes sense

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Houston going into the 2024 season. Now the team faces a crowded infield going into 2027, with Carlos Correa likely returning from injury, which means someone needs to move out of the fold. For the Twins, Walker makes the most sense.

In a bounce-back 2026 season, Walker posted a 103 wRC+ with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs. The numbers might not jump off the page, but the Twins posted a 92 wRC+ out of the first base position. That number needs to be improved. With Josh Bell a free agent and Royce Lewis being a candidate for the team to move on from in one way or another this offseason, Walker is a good fit for the Twins.

Given that Walker will be in his walk year, the trade cost in terms of assets might not be out of this world. It also helps that the Astros are in a dire situation to move someone from their infield core, so there is less of a leverage play from either side.

The Twins need to leave no stone unturned this offseason. They need to make sure they leave no stone unturned. When attempting to come out of a rebuild, teams have to be smart and move prospects for impact pieces. It's not going to be too much because it's only going to be one season, but Walker would impact the Twins' chances of making noise.

The AL Central in 2027 will be wide open, and the Guardians and White Sox are not going away. The Tigers will try to improve, and the Royals have Bobby Witt Jr. The Twins can't really wait around if they want to compete in 2027.