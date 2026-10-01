Twins Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Minnesota Twins enter the offseason with their offense and bullpen as the biggest issues still needing to be addressed. After the Twins were buyers at the trade deadline, they collapsed in the second half and fell fully out of contention by the middle of September.

The biggest thing that plagued the Twins in 2026 was their poor bullpen. Yes, the offense had its ups and downs but was never really at full strength to show what it could be. The goal this offseason for the Twins should be to make marginal improvements to what could be a good offense and really bolster the bullpen.

This page brings together our offseason coverage, from free-agent decisions and potential targets to trades and roster moves. Check back as the Twins make changes ahead of the 2027 season.

Latest offseason updates

Which Twins players are becoming free agents?

The first decisions involve the players already on the roster. For example, Ryan Jeffers will be a free agent, and the Twins will need to evaluate whether he is worth bringing back for 2027.

What are the Twins' biggest needs?

The bullpen should be the top priority. There were too many close games that were turned into laughers because of the ineffectiveness of the Twins' bullpen. There will be open spots due to departures, but the Twins really need to bolster that unit.

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Free-agent targets to watch

Trade possibilities and completed deals

The trade market offers another way to address the need for offense, especially with the questions the Twins have with their payroll going into 2027.

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Names and situations to watch

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Completed trades

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Other decisions facing the Twins

Beyond free agency and trades, the Twins have already evaluated some members of the coaching staff and chosen to go in another direction following how the season ended. More decisions could come up, and they will now add to the staff.

All offseason coverage