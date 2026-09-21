Twins and Giants Reveal Lineup for Series Opener at Oracle Park

The Minnesota Twins are beginning their final road series of the season, heading up to one of the most aesthetically pleasing ballparks in the MLB, Oracle Park in San Francisco. With the White Sox's win over the Tigers on Sunday night, the Twins were officially eliminated from postseason contention. Right now, the Twins are looking to play the final six games on their schedule before a long offseason.

Getting the start tonight for the Twins will be RHP Zebby Matthews, who was originally slated to get the start on Tuesday. On the season, Matthews is 9-10 with a 4.74 ERA. Matthews has been a serviceable starter this season, but far from a top starter. The good news is the Giants' diminished lineup is not exactly good, and he should be able to navigate it with few issues. This will be the first time in Matthews' career that he will face the Giants.

For the Giants, it will be RHP Blake Tidwell. This season, Tidwell has a 1-2 record with a 4.56 ERA. Tidwell is coming off a start against the Cardinals where he pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs, one of his better outings of the season. The Twins' lineup has been inconsistent this season, and Giants pitching has struggled a ton. An opportunity for both sides to take advantage of the other's weakness is available.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. CT / 6:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park. The game will be televised on TwinsTV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

WalkerJenkins -- CF Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Alan Roden -- DH Aaron Sabato -- 1B Emmanuel Rodriguez -- LF Ryan Kreidler -- SS

Lineup Notes

Aaron Sabato is in the Twins lineup, making his first career start at first base and getting a chance in the final six games of the season. He will bat seventh.

Walker Jenkins will lead off once again, and Luke Keaschall will slot into the two-hole in the lineup.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Eldridge vs. Zebby Matthews

There has not been much to cheer for around the Giants this season, but Bryce Eldridge is one of the exceptions. Eldridge has posted a 132 OPS+ in 448 games. The big boys in the Giants lineup are all on the IL for the rest of the season, and Eldridge is arguably the best bat left in the Giants lineup and is one of the key matchups in the ballgame.

Walker Jenkins vs. Blake Tidwell

Jenkins is having a strong road trip so far, including two home runs. The Twins would love to see that continue on Monday night and through the end of the season. Tidwell is a young arm, one that Jenkins should be familiar with profile-wise, having faced AAA pitching as recently as last month. A hot week into the offseason, when he will make adjustments, can only do him and the Twins some good.