Twins' Walker Jenkins Is Starting to Show Why He's an Elite MLB Prospect

It has been a little bit of a brutal stretch since the trade deadline for the Minnesota Twins, as they bet big while hovering around the final wild card spot in the American League. But the ballclub finished out August going 10-15 in August and things didn't get better in September.

That said, Minnesota won't be a playoff team this year, but a few rookies are starting to stand out, and it isn't just Kaelen Culpepper and Emmanuel Rodriguez who hit the ground running with home runs on their debuts.

Culpepper and Rodriguez both have shown promise as they have not shied away from big league pitching, but MLB's No.14 prospect did not share the same fate when he was called up at the end of August.

That was the 15th homer of the year in MLB on a pitch 100 mph or faster, and second on the Twins — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) September 18, 2026

There was, and there are, high hopes for Walker Jenkins, and while his batting average is a bit of an eyesore right now, he finally crossed off a huge milestone when he blasted a near 400-foot two-run homer in the ninth inning.

But that isn't even the most impressive part, as it was off of a 100.9 MPH fastball, and, per Twins' beat writer Brandon Warne, that is the fifth-fastest pitch that has led to a home run this season, as he is now 1-of-15 who have hit a homer off a pitch at least 100 MPH.

By the end of the game, Jenkins had finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to complement that moonshot. It might not have been a strong start for the 21-year-old, but he sure looks ready to finish strong.

Jenkins Short Time in the Minor Leagues Was Nothing but Impressive

Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Angels. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is definitely a reason that Minnesota's new outfielder is ranked so high in the pipeline despite only playing three, almost four, years in the minor leagues. Every time the Twins promoted him, he just seemed to get better against more elite pitching.

In 2026, he started in Single-A before moving up to High-A and then jumped Double-A altogether as he was batting over .450 with an OPS over 1.225. Jenkins didn't slow down much when he joined Saint Paul and played the majority of the year.

In almost 70 games, Jenkins slashed .308/.407/.532 while boasting a .939 OPS as he produced 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 doubles, three triples, stole 17 bags, and drew 48 walks. His call-up was inevitable, and he is not going anywhere.