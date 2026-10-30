Twins Begin Offseason Roster Shake-Up, Part Ways With 3 Players

The Minnesota Twins need roster changes this offseason. Those changes have started. The Twins announced on Thursday that they have removed three players from their 40-man roster as the offseason officially began.

While this is just the first wave of moves, it signals that there are more to come. With the lockout looming on December 1st, teams are expected to act fast this offseason, and the Twins need to keep pace.

Who was removed?

Minnesota Twins shortstop Tristan Gray. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player removed from the 40-man roster was lefty reliever Anthony Banda. Banda has been around the block and has been injured for much of his career, including in 2026 with the Twins, not pitching since the end of June. With the Twins, the numbers weren't stellar, posting a 4.46 in 34 1/3 innings of work. Banda will get another job this offseason with a team as desperate for a reliever with high upside, but the Twins made the right choice to cut ties with Banda, considering what they need to add to the bullpen in the offseason.

The second removal the Twins made from the 40-man roster was Tristan Gray. While the highlight of his season was hitting a Grand Slam in the first series of the season at Target Field against the Tampa Bay Rays, his overall numbers were not good. He posted a .591 OPS in 174 at-bats for the Twins. Gray will be somebody to find a spring training invite and could break camp with someone, but the Twins need to improve and have a lot of the super-utility players on their roster. So, moving on from Gray makes total sense.

Another utility-type player was removed from the roster as well, with the Twins parting ways with Aaron Sabato. Sabato got six at-bats with the Twins and went 0-for-6. I get why the Twins cut ties with Sabato, but it seemed that they did not give him the best chance. Could they re-sign him back to a minor league deal within the next few weeks? Yes. Sabato could also be a piece that another team picks up and could get something out of. In AAA, he posted a .877 OPS with 75 RBIs in 417 at-bats. The ability is there; he just needs the opportunity. From a roster flexibly placed, it makes a ton of sense, but losing depth that could be solid could cost them as the 2027 season goes on.