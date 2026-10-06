The Case for the Minnesota Twins Being Aggressive This Offseason

The Minnesota Twins finished 77-85, eight games behind the American League Central champion Guardians, with a minus-58 run differential. Those numbers warn against assuming better health alone will produce a contender. Minnesota should enter this offseason trying to win in 2027, with ownership paying for the catcher and bullpen help that its current roster cannot reliably supply.

The Veteran and Prospect Timelines Meet in 2027

Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini with Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Buxton is 32 and under contract through 2028. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are both 30, while Bailey Ober and Dean Kremer are in their early 30s. All four starters could reach free agency after 2027, even if Ryan's mutual option is declined and he instead receives an arbitration contract for next season. López is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Buxton had right hip surgery in September. Their expected returns offer a reason to plan for a stronger team, though neither player's health should be treated as a certainty.

The younger half of the roster is arriving in time to help. Taj Bradley, 25, recorded 205 strikeouts with a 3.73 ERA in 2026. Luke Keaschall is 24, Royce Lewis is 27, and late-season arrivals Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper are 21 and 23. Emmanuel Rodriguez also reached the majors in September. Minnesota can support their first extended contributions while pursuing a competitive season.

MLB Pipeline ranked the Twins' system 11th in August. Its most immediate position prospects, Jenkins and Culpepper, have since joined the big-league roster. Catchers Vahn Lackey and Eduardo Tait give the organization long-term options, but both were at High-A in 2026; Marek Houston was at Double-A. That pipeline cannot fill an immediate vacancy if free-agent catcher Ryan Jeffers leaves or supply a proven late-inning bullpen by Opening Day.

The Payroll Increase Has to Reach the Roster

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton with manager Derek Shelton and owner Tom Pohlad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chairman Tom Pohlad says the Twins intend to raise payroll in 2027, but he has not announced a number. FanGraphs RosterResource estimates the club spent about $111 million in 2026. Its early 2027 figure is also near $111 million, including $47.3 million in projected arbitration salaries, but excludes salaries for many younger players.

As our closer look at the payroll explains, filling those places at the 2026 minimum puts a provisional baseline near $126 million before additions, assuming the projected arbitration players are retained and pending mutual options are declined.

Minnesota should aim for a payroll around $160 million. That would be close to its estimated $158 million payroll in 2023 and, under the current baseline assumptions, leave roughly $34 million for additions. It is a recommendation, not a reported ownership commitment. A $140 million budget would leave only about $14 million and force the club to choose between replacing Jeffers and meaningfully improving its relief corps.

The priority should be a starting catcher, whether that means re-signing Jeffers or acquiring a credible alternative, followed by at least two reliable relievers. Jeff Hoffman is under contract, but Anthony Banda is expected to miss roughly the first half of 2027, and the bullpen lacked dependable depth in 2026. Retaining Ryan and López for a 2027 run would keep an experienced top of the rotation while Bradley, Connor Prielipp, and other young pitchers develop. Payroll should do more of the work than trades involving Jenkins, Culpepper, or the best remaining prospects.

Patience Carries Its Own Cost

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A slower plan has merit. Minnesota allowed 797 runs in 2026, and the recoveries of Buxton, Lopez, and Jenkins introduce real uncertainty. Spending heavily on the wrong veterans could limit playing time for the young hitters without repairing that run prevention. The Twins should be able to change course at the 2027 trade deadline if their record again shows the plan is failing.

But beginning the winter in a holding pattern would squander a rare overlap. Ryan, Lopez, Ober, and Kremer could all leave after one more season; Jenkins, Culpepper, and Bradley are already here; and ownership has publicly promised a higher standard. The Twins should set a payroll that can pay for immediate help, preserve their best young talent, and give this version of the roster a serious chance to win the division in 2027.