How Twins’ New Strategy With Left-Handed Relievers Could Be Key to Future

The trade deadline priority became a key moment to really know what the Minnesota Twins were going to value.

So the arrival of A.J. Minter from the New York Mets and then Jeff Hoffman, from the Toronto Blue Jays, left an advance on the interesting perspective of looking for strength in the bullpen from both sides. In general, the Twins’ left-handed relievers combined for 4.61 xFIP, the second-worst in the entire league in 2026.

However, there were many positive factors within what the statistics on run prevention show. Minnesota has shown that it has enough left-handed potential with Minter, Anthony Banda, Taylor Rogers and Kody Funderburk to take its bullpen to another level.

Two important things here: The Twins’ left-handed relievers faced right-handed hitters in 13.4% of their 6,234 opponents, a huge jump from just 4.1% in 2025. I value it as an important change, but one that still needs adjustments, since all the lefties went through different problems.

We can separate the situation into a couple of groups, with Rogers, Minter and Banda, leaving Funderburk at another level, since he was able to show a total evolution compared to last season.

Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33). Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers allowed an average of .286 that did not translate much into power, but when they have high-pressure situations, no manager is going to prefer a matchup of a vulnerable lefty against a righty. Rogers allowed .362 wOBA, the reason why his ERA rose to 3.77 during those 57 relief appearances.

Look at Funderburk’s adjustment. In 2025, he pitched to a 4.81 ERA and this year reduced that terrible average to 2.81. But what stands out most in his adjustments is how he reduced his opponents’ slugging from .421 to .323 in his season with the most right-handed hitters faced. Banda and Minter were more vulnerable to power, allowing .561 and .446 slugging, respectively, but they managed to control contact.

How did the Twins’ left-handed potential in the bullpen take a revealing turn?

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers (55). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the most interesting part: the lefties, who allowed a .801 OPS against many fewer right-handed hitters last year, saw that average fall to .733, a more interesting improvement than it seems. The 6.27 ERA also dropped to a 4.78 that, under this approach, I believe could be much better.

If we go beyond dominance, this was another detail to consider in the way the lefties prepared the at-bats: the HBP rate of the 2026 lefties rose from 0.4% to 2.2%, and without that approach affecting the walk rate.

We are clear that left-handed pitchers prepare in advance for most of the possible situations, because they can face a right-handed pinch-hitter, but when you make them focus too much on how to limit hitters of their profile, that can create an effect.