Twins' Rising Prospect Could Force a Difficult Infield Shake-Up

Success is a good thing and it’s what every single Major League Baseball team aspires for. The trouble, if you can call it that, with having too much success in the farm system is that it creates battles you didn’t necessarily expect. Thus is the case with the Minnesota Twins.

For several seasons, the goal has been to develop young players who can become long-term answers at the Major League level.

The Twins are starting to see some of the fruits of their labor. Kaelen Culpepper took an important step foward in 2026 to become an important part of the MLB team.

There is another first-round pick making his way through the organization, though, who is about to put Minnesota in a tough spot.

Marek Houston has emerged as one of the team’s most promising prospects, and while the immediate future isn’t in question, the time is coming when the Twins are going to have to make a tough decision regarding the shortstop position.

Obviously, this is a good problem to have, and the organization needs to start thinking about it sooner rather than later.

Marek Houston Becoming a Potential Defensive Weapon

Marek Houston | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston came from Wake Forest as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

His defense was considered his greatest asset when he was drafted. In fact, he was considered one of the best defensive shortstops in the entire draft class.

The bigger question surrouding Houston was whether his bat would develop enough to allow him to be an everyday Major League player.

The 2026 season produced by Houston answered several of those questions.

He finished the campaign with a slash line of .312/.392/.455 and an .847 OPS. He hit 12 home runs total across both High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita.

Remember, offense wasn’t his strength. So, looking at a defensive asset, those numbers are pretty impressive. Enough so, that he turned some heads. MLB Pipeline now considers him to be one of Minnesota’s top prospects.

There’s something standing in his way, though, on his journey to the MLB fields.

Kaelen Culpepper.

Culpepper Already Made His Case

Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) steals second base under Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (12) Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just one year earlier, Minnesota selected Culpepper in the 2024 MLB Draft as the No. 21 overall pick. He blazed his way through the system and made his debut in August 2026.

As a guy getting his first chance in the Major Leagues, his numbers were encouraging. He played in 33 games, and when the season ended, he had slashed .274/.328/.393 with a .721 OPS.

Culpepper spent all of his time on the field at shortstop, where he put up a .969 fielding percentage with just three errors over 281 total innings.

Those are all promising numbers and he has certainly earned the chance to establish himself as a major part of the Twins future.

The Future of Shortstop For the Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just looking at these two young players gives quite a bit of optimism about the future of the shortstop position for the team. It also shows the potential for a crowd at the position in the next few years.

There is a difference between Culpepper and Houston, though, that could end up being the determining factor. Range.

Culpepper has a strong arm, but scouts have questioned whether his range is enough to continue to be effective at shortstop.

Houston, on the other hand, consistently receives high marks for his defensive ability at shortstop.

Baseball America has suggested that Houston is a natural shortstop while Culpepper could possibly fit better at second or third base.

There’s no immediate reason to make any changes, though. Houston still has development to do and isn’t expected to reach the Majors until 2028.

Culpepper has that time to continue proving himself.

While the Twins have plenty of work to do this offseason, shortstop is one place where they should be encouraged about the future.

Houston has the time and ability to evolve into an everyday Major League hitter, and his defensive ability could make him the team’s shortstop of the future.

That could open the door for Culpepper to move elsewhere in the infield. There is also the chance that Culpepper improves on defense and makes the decision much more difficult.

There is a lot of time and questions in between though. As every team in MLB knows a lot can happen even in just a few days. Health will play a major factor in all of this.

Then comes the performance aspect. Both players have things they need to improve to continue moving forward with the organization.

The important takeaway is that Minnesota may not need to be searching for an every day infielder, they are developing two of them right now.