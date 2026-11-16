Twins Have Unleashed a Version of Kody Clemens Nobody Saw Coming

The highlight of Kody Clemens 2022 debut season with the Detroit Tigers fell on September 5 when he struck out Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, looking, what was, in the moment, an Angels 9-0 lead over the Tigers in the 8th inning.

That year Clemens ranked as the Tigers 18th best prospect, per MLB Pipeline, being a product of the University of Texas. With Roger Clemens as his dad, he became the 255th player in major league history to be the son of a former major leaguer.

Rising through Detroit’s system, Clemens was cited to be an around-average ballplayer, hence his 45-overall prospect grade in 2022. The only problem is that it took him a few years at the major league level to put everything together.

Clemens’ 2022 campaign didn’t go very well as he posted a .145 batting average and .505 batting average, across 56 games while tallying 127 plate appearances. He struggled to make contact, resulting in a poor .200 xBA and 26% strikeout rate.

After spending his debut season with the Tigers in 2022, Clemens was shipped to the Philadelphia Phillies alongside left-hander Gregory Soto in exchange for outfielder Matt Vierling, shortstop Nick Maton, and catcher Donny Sands.

He’d go on to spend the full 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Phillies and seven games of the 2025 campaign before being designated for assignment and later acquired by the Minnesota Twins in late April of 2025.

Clemens didn’t see much playing time during his stint with the Phillies, only logging 97 games and 275 plate appearances. He also didn’t perform, hence his .220 batting average and .659 OPS.

However, everything seemed to click once he put on the Twins uniform on April 28, 2025.

You Could Say Things Have Clicked In Minnesota

Kody Clemens celebrates with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Clemens joined the Twins early last season, he went on to play in 112 games while making 379 trips to the plate. Maybe a change of scenery helped, or maybe more consistent playing time led to an offensive explosion, much improved from what we’d been used to seeing from him.

In 2025 with Minnesota, Clemens managed a .216 batting average and .725 OPS while also notching 12 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, and 52 runs batted in.

In arguably the best game of his career, on a September 12 matchup at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Clemens went four-for-four with three home runs, one double, three runs scored, and five runs batted in.

His 2025 stint with the Twins was the best stretch of play for Clemens at that point in his career, being worth 1.2 bWAR. From 2022 through 2024, he was worth only 0.1 bWAR.

After making a huge impact last year for the Twins while solidifying himself as a fan favorite in the community, Clemens ran it back in 2026 and took his game to the next level.

This past season, Clemens appeared in a career-high 145 games while recording a career-high 583 plate appearances. Also posting a career best .239 batting average, .298 on-base percentage, and .460 slugging percentage.

In a year of career highs and bests, he led the Twins with, again, career highs with seven triples and 27 home runs. In fact, Clemens’ seven triples led the entirety of the American League.

On top of that, he logged a career-high 22 doubles and 81 runs batted in, proving to be one of the Twins best run-producers and offensive contributors in general.

Clemens’ offensive production in 2026 didn’t go unnoticed as he’s currently an American League SIlver Slugger award finalist at second base along with Chase Meidroth of the division rival Chicago White Sox.

Heading into 2027, Clemens has shown enough to have his name pencilled in the lineup card everyday. He is expected to see a lot of playing time at second base, but can shift to first base and the outfield when needed.

After a couple years of bouncing around, it looks as if Clemens has found his long-term home in Minnesota.