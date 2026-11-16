How Much Is Too Much for the Twins to Pay Ryan Jeffers?

The Minnesota Twins extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to Ryan Jeffers on Nov. 2. Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Nov. 11 that Jeffers intends to decline it before the Nov. 17 deadline. General manager Jeremy Zoll has already discussed other ways to keep the catcher.

Minnesota should go as high as three years and $54 million guaranteed. That gives Jeffers an average of $18 million per guaranteed season and leaves the Twins room to pay more if he stays in the lineup.

What a $54 Million Deal Could Look Like

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected three years and $51 million on Nov. 3, an average of $17 million per year. MLB Trade Rumors projected four years and $75 million in its Nov. 2 rankings, or $18.75 million per year. The four-year projection averages just $750,000 more per season than a three-year, $54 million deal. It carries $21 million more in guaranteed money.

One structure Minnesota could propose would pay Jeffers $17 million in each of the first two seasons and $18 million in 2029. A $19 million club option for 2030 would carry a $2 million buyout. The three salaries and the buyout bring the guarantee to $54 million. Exercising the option would replace the buyout and bring the total to $71 million before bonuses.

The Twins could add $500,000 at 350 plate appearances and another $500,000 at 400 in each of the first three seasons. Jeffers reached 369 plate appearances in 2026. If he earned every bonus and the club exercised the option, the deal could reach $74 million.

What the Twins Would Give Up by Walking Away

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers hit .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs in 92 games in 2026. Victor Caratini hit .220/.312/.315 and has one guaranteed year left on his contract. Meanwhile, catching prospect Vahn Lackey could need until 2028 or 2029 to reach the Majors. A fourth guaranteed year might win the bidding for a bat Minnesota would struggle to replace at catcher.

Jeffers made 76 starts behind the plate in a season interrupted by a broken hamate bone. He threw out seven of 66 runners who tried to steal, and he turns 33 in 2030. If he needs more time at designated hitter by then, Minnesota could face another bill for regular catching while still paying Jeffers. The club option lets the Twins decide when they know how much he can still catch.

In FanGraphs’ Nov. 2 rankings, readers’ median estimates were two years and $20 million for Carson Kelly and two years and $18 million for Tyler Stephenson. Those estimates average $10 million and $9 million per year, respectively. Kelly posted an .871 OPS against left-handers for the Chicago Cubs and would fit in a tandem with switch-hitting Caratini. Stephenson hit .241/.323/.404 with 15 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds and offers another option for regular starts.

If Jeffers’ market requires more than $54 million guaranteed or a fourth guaranteed year, Minnesota should call Kelly first. If Kelly earns $10 million in 2027, Minnesota would spend $16.5 million in base salaries on him and Caratini, $7 million less than under the proposed Jeffers deal. Some of that difference could help address the need for left-handed relief.