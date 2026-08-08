Twins Look to Clinch Series Win Behind Taj Bradley Against Brewers

The Minnesota Twins have an opportunity to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday after an 8-6 win Friday evening. The Twins now sit at 58-59 and have moved to within two games of first place in the American League Central race. They are even closer in the Wild Card.

Saturday’s matchup will be an opportunity to lock up the series as they send right-hander Taj Bradley to the mound. He will face the Brewers’ left-hander Robert Gasser at American Family Field.

Friday’s win was a complete offensive effort for the Twins and something that hadn’t been seen for weeks. Josh Bell pushed in three runs while Kaelen Culpepper hit his first major league home run in his debut. Altogether, the Twins collected 13 hits to give Milwaukee its 44th loss of the season.

Three Key Matchups

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royce Lewis vs Robert Gasser

Royce Lewis is moving to first base after he played second on Friday. He finished the evening with two hits and scored twice while also driving in a run. He will once again be crucial to anchor the middle of Minnesota’s lineup against the left-hander.

Josh Bell vs Robert Gasser

Bell is entering Saturday with confidence. He produced one of his best games of the season on Friday. The switch-hitter went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. He was the spark the offense needed. The organization is no doubt hoping he can stay on his heater and continue to make the lineup more dangerous.

Taj Bradley vs William Contreras

Bradley is entering the game with a 9-4 record and a 3.69 ERA on the season. The biggest challenge for Bradley on Saturday will be controlling the middle of Milwaukee’s order. William Contreras has been struggling lately, and if Bradley can keep that streak alive, the Twins should find victory.

Twins Starting Lineup

Austin Martin, LF Ryan Jeffers, C Royce Lewis, 1B Josh Bell, DH Kody Clemens, 2B Luke Keaschall, RF Kaelen Culpepper, SS Brooks Lee, 3B Ryan Kreidler, CF

Starting Pitcher: Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.69 ERA)

What to Watch

The top of the lineup remains the same as Friday’s series opener, but Derek Shelton did make a few defensive changes.

Lewis is shifting from second base to first. Kody Clemens is moving back to second and Luke Keaschall will be in right field rather than center. Brooks Lee is replacing Victor Caratini at third, with Ryan Kreidler getting the start at center.

The Twins have won two of their last three and are certainly keeping themselves relevant in the playoff conversations. Winning the series against the Brewers would be a great step.

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. CDT at American Family Field