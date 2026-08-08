Twins Prospect Kaelen Culpepper's MLB Debut Has Storybook Ending

Right now is an important time for the Minnesota Twins, who have been flirting with the bottom wild-card spot in the American League the last couple of weeks.

They bet big at the trade deadline and are trying to get back to .500, and that means taking down the Milwaukee Brewers.

Royce Lewis and his walk-off heroics have been huge for the Twins in the last few weeks as this offense has been rolling behind his bat. But the team is still searching for some more power in the lineup, so it makes sense for Minnesota to promote shortstop Kaelen Culpepper for his Major League debut for the series opener.

In Culpepper's first season seeing Triple-A pitching he logged 14 home runs and drove home 46 teammates while drawing nearly 40 walks. It was easy to see why he got the call, and after how it went in Minnesota's comeback win, he won't be going anywhere.

Big Things From Culpepper at American Family Field

Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (76) poses during photo day at Hammond Stadium during spring training | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Bell got the scoring started first with a two-run shot, which brought the Twins within spitting distance when Culpepper's second Major League at-bat came to be in the fourth inning as he was the second man due up.

Players dream for years of their first trip to the majors. Culpepper couldn't have dreamt it up any better than what happened at the top of the fourth against Shane Drohan.

From the get-go, it was easy to tell that Culpepper was looking to do some damage, and when he saw a 94 mph fastball at the top of the zone, he let it rip, making his first major league hit a home run to bring the Twins within a run.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW KAELEN CULPEPPER pic.twitter.com/Mn0ETtRPEw — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 8, 2026

So, with back-to-back homers, Minnesota went on a run that the Brewers couldn't keep up with. The Twins stole one on the road 8-6, to take game one of the series and find themselves one game under .500.

Culpepper has shown his power, and getting the first big-league hit out of the way is so important, and he seemingly won't be going anywhere. This lineup needs power, and he is going to be a key piece down the stretch.

With Brewers fireballer Jacob Misiorowski slated to make the start on Sunday, it was so important for the Twins to take Friday night's game. If they want to steal this series on the road, Saturday needs to be a win as well.